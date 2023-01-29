SIERRA VISTA — Local youth ages 4-12 learned some flag football basics during a Flag Football Camp that was held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Cole Field.
According to Jay Hamwright, chief provisions officer for the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club who hosted the event, the event turned out great.
“It was our first time doing a camp for the 4-5-year-olds,” he said. “We wanted to try something new, and it worked out. For them it was just a fundamental camp, catching, running, flag pulling, things of that nature. The 4-5-year-olds was done at no cost to them. They walked away with a football and a Cardinals flag jersey.”
Hamwright said the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club takes part in an annual flag football league which will start Feb.11.
“For the older kids this was their skill evaluation day,” he said. “They come in and they get a little coaching before we put them on teams. That’s for kids ages 6-12. We are part of the Boys & Girls Club League. We have two locations here. It’s also open to any parent, not just club kids. Kids who don’t come to the Boys & Girls Club every day after school can participate in the league. We’ll start in February and end in April with a tournament for the different age groups. We break it down between 6-9-year-olds and 10-12-year-olds. We have a league for each, so they play kids their age.”
Hamwright said registration is being done online at www.bgcsvaz.org. Information can also be found on their Facebook page.
The fee to play for the whole season is $20. The last day to register is Saturday, Feb. 4.
For more information you can also contact Detric Miles at 520-515-1511.
