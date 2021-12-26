PHOENIX − On Dec. 2, the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista participated in the Boys & Girls Club State Flag Football Tournament at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Sierra Vista squad went undefeated at the tournament that was sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of America and the Cardinals.
According to a press release issued by the BGCSV, the Sierra Vista team, which consisted of five players, competed against nine other teams from throughout the state, including squads from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tucson.
“Despite having less youth on the team, BGCSV climbed the mountain top and was victorious by going undefeated at 3-0,” the release said. “The team’s mental toughness through adversity brought them through challenging times and a scoring play by Isaac (Merill) was the icing on the cake.”
“ These kids are amazing; they went into the tournament as underdog and came out on top,” said Detric Miles, clubhouse director for the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista. “The other teams might have been more talented, but our kids have the heart of a lion and they refused to go down without a fight. I couldn’t be more proud of these individuals. They will be doing great things in the future.”
The BGCSV started its season in 2020 but because of COVID-19, could not finish. A new league is scheduled to start in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.