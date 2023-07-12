Thirteen teams from throughout the state of Arizona are in Sierra Vista this week competing in the 9-10-11 Little League state baseball tournament.
Games will be played on Fields 1 and 2 at Stone Complex on Tacoma Street through July 13, after which all remaining games will be played on Field 1.
The state championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. with a final game slated for Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. if needed.
Despite several lighting delays, four games were played on Monday.
Tucson’s Rincon Little League All-Stars of District 12, beat District 13’s Ahwatukee Little League from Phoenix 1-0; Desert Ridge Little League of District 14 in Mesa beat High Desert Little League of District 3 in Phoenix 10-4.
Nogales, District 8’s representative, thumped District 7’s Mesa Red Mountain Little League 19-0 and Litchfield Park of District 2 beat District 5’s Tucson Canyon View 16-3.
Tuesday’s games had Scottsdale Arcadia from District 6 facing Rincon, Desert Ridge battled Mohave from District 9, Nogales battled District 1 Flagstaff Continental and Litchfield Park faced Prescott of District 10.
Four elimination games will be played on Wednesday and two elimination games followed by two winner’s bracket games will be played on Thursday.
Game times both days will be 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista police are reminding people planning on attending the games the speed limit on Tacoma Street and Avenida Escuela is 15 mph.
“Parking can be an adventure along Tacoma Street at the Stone Complex, so please be patient and be mindful of the children and adults around the complex,” a statement on the SVPD website reads.
