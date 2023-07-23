Sierra Vista’s majors All-Stars eliminated the Ahwatukee All-Stars 7-3 Friday at the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff, securing a spot in the final four.
Sierra Vista faced Tucson’s Sunnyside All-Stars Saturday afternoon in an elimination game. Results of that game can be found on the Herald/Review Facebook page.
Should Sierra Vista beat Sunnyside it would have a rematch with Cave Creek Cactus Foothills on Monday in another elimination game. That winner will face Tucson’s Canyon View for the state championship on Tuesday, July 25, needing to win twice.
In the game with Ahwatukee Friday, Sierra Vista got another impressive performance from Julius Pacheco, who pitched 5⅔ innings. Pacheco allowed three runs, eight hits, struck out eight and walked two. Hayes Moore pitched the final one-third of an inning to close out the game.
Sierra Vista struck first Friday with a run in the top of the first when Pacheco scored on a Briggs McMurtrie base hit.
Ahwatukee tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the fourth, Pacheco blasted a three-run home run to center field, giving SVLL a 4-1 lead. A solo home run followed by a two RBI double helped Ahwatukee narrow the gap to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning.
Jace Dobbins connected for a two-run home run in the fifth which scored Austin Alexander, giving Sierra Vista a 6-3 lead.
Pacheco’s run in the top of the seventh made the score 7-3.
Pacheco hit 2-for-3, scoring three runs and having three RBIs. McMurtrie was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Dobbins was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Riley Shamas and Jace Jordan each were 1-for-3 with Shamas having an RBI and Jordan a run scored.
“We got an excellent pitching performance from Pacheco,” said Anthony Anders, head coach of the Sierra Vista All-Stars. “He threw a near complete game but ran out of pitches (reached his pitch limit) with two outs in the sixth. We desperately needed him at his best against a really good Ahwatukee lineup. He also hit his third home run of the tournament. Dobbins added insurance with a home run.”
