Sierra Vista All-Star Briggs McMurtrie, making a play at second base in the District 8 championship game, is one of several players on this year's team who participated in the 10U state tournament two years ago.
The District 8 champion Sierra Vista majors All-Star team left Sierra Vista Sunday for Flagstaff where it will play in the state Little League tournament on Monday.
Sierra Vista will face the Maricopa All-Stars of District 4 Monday at 5 p.m. in the first round.
Fourteen teams from throughout the state are participating in the tournament, which is scheduled to end on Tuesday, July 25.
Should Sierra Vista win on Monday it will face Mesa Red Mountain Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a second-round winners bracket game. A loss drops the local All-Stars into the elimination bracket where they will play Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against the loser of another first round game.
For Sierra Vista All-Star coach Anthony Anders, this is the second time in three years he and many of his players will have played in a state tournament. He hopes that experience will help this year.
Drew Anders, Pat Hayes, Dax Henretta, Crue Isaacson, Jace Jordan, Briggs McMurtrie, Hayes Moore and Riley Shamas were all part of the state tournament team that played in Tucson two years ago.
“Our biggest strength, I feel, is the fact that many of these players have played in a state tournament helps us,” Anders said. “The strength of our team right now is probably pitching. We’re fortunate to have a lot of arms. We have a lot of guys that can throw strikes.
“They’re excited. They’re bored with practice and wanting to get back on the field and play some games. I will say we are getting some good practices in.”
Anders said he and his assistant coaches, Mike Shamas and Jeremy Venuti, worked on mental toughness and reminded the players they can compete with the larger cities. The fact they are from a smaller area does not mean they do not have the talent or the ability to win state and represent Arizona at the West Regional in San Bernardino, California.
In order to keep the players focused, Anders hit what he described as the “reset button.”
“We reminded them how hard they worked to win district,” he said. “As much as we want them to enjoy the fact we won, we told them they have a new goal now and that’s to win the state tournament. And they are going to have to work even harder to win state than they did to win district. We reminded them that they need to stay focused and work hard.”
Anders said every team at state is a district champion and will be a tough opponent.
“We’re aware we have a challenge ahead of us,’ he said. “We’re not looking past Maricopa. We take it one game at a time. I’m hoping we can play well and continue to do the things that got us to this point, throwing strikes, making plays and having good at bats. If we do that, we’re going to give ourselves a great chance to win.”
