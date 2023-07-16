Sierra Vista majors to play Maricopa Monday in state Little League tournament

Sierra Vista All-Star Briggs McMurtrie, making a play at second base in the District 8 championship game, is one of several players on this year's team who participated in the 10U state tournament two years ago.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The District 8 champion Sierra Vista majors All-Star team left Sierra Vista Sunday for Flagstaff where it will play in the state Little League tournament on Monday.

Sierra Vista will face the Maricopa All-Stars of District 4 Monday at 5 p.m. in the first round.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments