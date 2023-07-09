Sierra Vista’s majors All-Stars are headed to the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff July 17-29 after defeating the Nogales All-Stars 7-1 Thursday at Stone Complex in the District 8 championship game.

Pairings for the state tournament, hosted by Continental Little League, have yet to be announced. The state bracket indicates Sierra Vista will play a team from District 4 in the first game of the tournament.

