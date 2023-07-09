Sierra Vista’s majors All-Stars are headed to the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff July 17-29 after defeating the Nogales All-Stars 7-1 Thursday at Stone Complex in the District 8 championship game.
Pairings for the state tournament, hosted by Continental Little League, have yet to be announced. The state bracket indicates Sierra Vista will play a team from District 4 in the first game of the tournament.
In the district championship game with Nogales, Sierra Vista scored five runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Ricky Ramirez scored the first run on a double from Jace Jordan. Jordan scored when Julius Pacheco hit a grounder that was played into an error. Pacheco scored on Riley Shamas’ double and Shamas and Hayes Moore scored when Briggs McMurtrie tripled.
In the top of the sixth Jordan and Crue Isaacson scored for Sierra Vista, extending its lead to 7-0.
Nogales scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Isaacson started on the mound for Sierra Vista and pitched five innings, allowing no runs, four hits, striking out two and walking one.
Shamas pitched the last inning in relief, allowing one run, one hit, striking out three and walking three.
McMurtrie led SVLL at the plate hitting 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Jordan and Pacheco each were 2-for-3 with Jordan scoring twice and having an RBI while Pacheco scored a run and had an RBI. Shamas was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Ramirez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Drew Anders was 1-for-3.
“We knew tonight wasn’t going to be easy,” said SVLL majors manager Anthony Anders. “Anytime you play a team a second time you have to expect that game is going to be a little tougher. We came out slow, but our guys made the adjustments at the plate. We changed our approach.”
Anders said he was happy for these kids, many of whom were part of the team that lost to Douglas last year in the district championship game in Nogales.
“Our kids were a little nervous at the beginning,” he said.
“Playing in a championship game is a little different than playing in a winner’s bracket game. The kids were excited to be here. We just needed to settle down and play our game and we did that. Credit Nogales, their pitchers did a good job, they were hitting spots. To be able to win the district championship tonight on our home field is nice.”
