Sierra Vista majors win opening state playoff game in Flagstaff

Sierra Vista’s Little League majors All-Star team had a successful start at the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff on Monday, defeating the Maricopa Little League All-Stars 2-1.
The win advanced the District 8 champions to the next round of the state tournament against Mesa Red Mountain Tuesday evening. Results of that game were not available at press time but can be found on the Herald/Review’s Facebook page.
Sierra Vista scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning when Crue Isaacson began the game with a triple and scored when the next batter, Jace Jordan, singled. Jordan scored on a Riley Shamas RBI double, giving Sierra Vista a 2-0 lead.
Maricopa scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the second.
Julius Pacheco started the game on the mound for Sierra Vista and pitched 3 1/3 innings before being replaced by Jordan and Isaacson. The pitchers allowed Maricopa two hits, struck out 13 and walked three.
Pacheco and Shamas each hit 1-for-2 with Shamas having an RBI. Isaacson and Jordan were both 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jordan having an RBI.
“We did enough to win,” Anthony Anders, manager of the SVLL All-Stars, said in a text. “Pitchers did a great job throwing strikes. We’ll take a win however we can get it.”
The coach said his team experienced its typical first game jitters and didn’t hit the ball all that well.
“Credit Maricopa’s pitchers,” Anders said. “They threw well and challenged us. We missed some opportunities in the first and sixth innings to put some insurance runs on the board but we’re happy to escape with the win.”
Counting the four games it played at the district tournament in Sierra Vista, it was the fifth straight win for the Sierra Vista All-Stars.
