Sierra Vista majors win opening state playoff game in Flagstaff

Julius Pacheco, pitching in the District 8 championship game, was the winning pitcher Monday in the Sierra Vista All-Stars' opening game of the state Little League tournament.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Sierra Vista’s Little League majors All-Star team had a successful start at the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff on Monday, defeating the Maricopa Little League All-Stars 2-1.

The win advanced the District 8 champions to the next round of the state tournament against Mesa Red Mountain Tuesday evening. Results of that game were not available at press time but can be found on the Herald/Review’s Facebook page.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments