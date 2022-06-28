SIERRA VISTA — District 8 All-Star play has begun in four separate locations across Southern Arizona.
The Nogales All-Stars and the Sierra Vista All-Stars are scheduled to play Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a semifinal showdown in the 8-10 All-Star tournament at Sierra Vista’s Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.
The winner advances to the championship game on Friday while the loser drops down to the consolation bracket and will play Thursday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.
Nogales ripped Bisbee 28-0 in its opening game Saturday, while in the nightcap Sierra Vista smacked Douglas 15-0. Both games were stopped after the third inning due to the league’s mercy rule.
On Monday Nogales beat San Pedro’s Valley All-Stars 17-2 while Sierra Vista dismantled Willcox 22-4. The night game went the full six innings as Sierra Vista did a majority of its scoring in the top of the sixth.
The Willcox versus Sierra Vista game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the third when Sierra Vista scored six runs, taking a commanding lead.
Bisbee faced Douglas and Willcox battled San Pedro on Tuesday in two elimination games. Results of those games were not available at press time. The winners will play each other Wednesday at 8 p.m. in an elimination game.
At the junior all-star tournament in Nogales, host Nogales is 2-0 after beating Bisbee 11-0 on Saturday and Douglas 12-1 on Monday. Bisbee and Douglas faced each other on Tuesday with the winner needing to beat Nogales twice for the District 8 championship, which begins on Wednesday.
Sierra Vista and Nogales begin their best-of-three playoff series Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Arbenz Field in Sierra Vista. The teams will play again on Thursday at 6 p.m. with the third game, if needed, at 6 p.m. Friday.
All-Star play for the 10-12 teams begins Friday in Nogales. Willcox faces San Pedro at 5 p.m. followed by Nogales and Bisbee at 8 p.m.
Douglas will play the winner of the Willcox-San Pedro game Saturday at 9 a.m. while Sierra Vista will play the Nogales-Bisbee winner at noon Saturday. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, July 9, with an if-needed game Monday, July 11.
Softball
Rain at Eddie King Field in Bisbee delayed the start of the junior all-star game between Bisbee and the San Pedro Valley All-Stars 30 minutes Monday.
The dugout the Bisbee team was scheduled to use was flooded; as a result, the Bisbee All-Stars were relocated to a blocked-off section of bleachers outside the first base side of the field.
San Pedro beat Bisbee 18-9, scoring five runs in the top of the first that were aided by three Bisbee errors.
San Pedro faced Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars Tuesday in a winner’s bracket game. The results of that game were not available at press time. That winner advances to Thursday’s championship game while the loser faces Bisbee Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Bisbee.
At the 10-12 All-Star tournament at Keiller Park in Willcox, Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars beat host Willcox 16-4 Monday and San Pedro shut out Bisbee 17-0.
Sierra Vista trailed 2-0 against Willcox going into the top of the second when it rallied for five runs and a 5-2 lead. Willcox pulled to within one at 5-4, but the Ponytail All-Stars scored four runs in the top of the third, taking a 9-4 lead.
Sierra Vista relied on the pitching of Bria Gross and Madison May to get it through the first-round game.
Willcox faced Bisbee Tuesday in an elimination game while Sierra Vista and San Pedro battled in a winner’s bracket game with the winner advancing to Friday’s District 8 championship game.
The 8-10 softball all-star tournament gets started Thursday at Domingo Paiz Field on Tacoma Street.
Douglas and San Pedro will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. followed by Bisbee and Willcox at 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars don’t play until Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the Douglas-San Pedro winner. The championship game is scheduled Wednesday, July 6, with the if-needed game Thursday, July 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.