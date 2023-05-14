sv open

Mike Massaglia tees off on the first hole during a past Sierra Vista Open at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

For the first time in its history, this year’s Sierra Vista Open golf tournament May 19-21 at the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club, will include female golfers.

This year’s tournament is sponsored by The Huachucans of Sierra Vista, a group of 20 members, which have been helping kids and kid-related programs throughout Cochise County since 1985, having raised and donated over $1.75 million.

