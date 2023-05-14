For the first time in its history, this year’s Sierra Vista Open golf tournament May 19-21 at the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club, will include female golfers.
This year’s tournament is sponsored by The Huachucans of Sierra Vista, a group of 20 members, which have been helping kids and kid-related programs throughout Cochise County since 1985, having raised and donated over $1.75 million.
Numerous other major sponsors are assisting in putting on the three-day event.
According to Jack Isler of The Huachucans, 114 golfers, 11 of which are women, from all over Cochise County and other parts of the state, will be participating in this year’s tournament.
Many of the participants playing in the tournament are former Buena High School golfers who at one time may have been the recipient of a donation that came from the golf tournament.
Isler said Briggs Duce, a Buena and University of Arizona graduate, who has won the Sierra Vista Open four of the past five years, will not be participating this year.
There will be a purse for four flights: men’s gross, women’s gross, men’s net and women’s net.
Isler said the prize money difference between last year’s scramble and the Sierra Vista Open is $875 more this year.
The main tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day with a shotgun start.
A scramble tournament, which Isler is calling a prelude to the Open and which will consist of 37 four-player teams, will take place on Friday, May 19, starting at 1 p.m.
A charity dinner catered by Miller’s Pub Grub will take place May 20 starting at approximately 5 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Nightlife. There will be a silent auction during the dinner. Jeff Davenport will serve as the master of ceremonies.
“This is the first year we’ve had women golfers playing in this tournament,” said Connie Sexton, membership and marketing director for PDSCC.
“This was overdue,” Isler said. “I thought it was time to change it up a little bit. The women have always been nice to us. We help them in the Hummingbird Classic. So, in turn we gave them a special rate to play golf with the intent we build the tournament next year with more women because it precedes the Hummingbird Classic.
“We do ours in May, they do theirs in June. We’re all working together to raise money for kids and have a good time. We are going to reward every single woman golfer. We have four women scramble teams that will win money. We have 11 women playing in the Sierra Vista Open. They will all win some amount of money.”
Isler and Sexton are excited to have female golfers competing this year, adding they believe it will only help make the tournament better going forward.
“It’s all about helping the kids,” Isler said. “They’re why we do this every year. We’ve helped a lot of people.”
