Indoor pickleball is now available in Sierra Vista.
The city of Sierra Vista opened indoor pickleball courts this past week inside the Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex Gymnasium, which at one time was the Apache Middle School Gym.
According to John Healy with the city of Sierra Vista’s Sports Division, this is a city sponsored event inside a city facility. The indoor courts are open to the public every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person to play per day, or purchase six tickets at the Sports Division Office for $10. Waivers and code of conduct forms must be signed before participating.
Healy said the facility hosts drop-in basketball and volleyball on Sundays and drop-in table tennis on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Any member of the community can take part in the scheduled event.
“The community asked if we could do pickleball,” Healy said. “We’re happy we are able to do this. We were fortunate enough to have in the budget a couple of years ago to be able to redo the floors in the gym that hadn’t been done in about 20 years. When we redid the floors we added basketball, volleyball and pickleball lines.”
The indoor facility will allow pickleball players a break from the weather in November and December.
“We’re offering another option for recreational drop-in pickleball,” he said.
Gerry Lametti, a volunteer for the city of Sierra Vista, said he began working with Healy in February regarding opening the pickleball courts that were already set up in the gymnasium but not being used.
“The purpose of this is to have some indoor pickleball,” he said. “We’d like to see the grade schools and high schools, Cochise College, seniors, novice get involved and expand our times.”
The Sky Island Pickleball Club, a nonprofit club, uses the city’s outdoor courts at the Oscar Yurn Community Center to play its games and at the same time promote pickleball. It offers a free introduction class every Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the OYCC courts.
“They’re getting involved with us to help us to start developing pickleball for the community,” Lametti said.
According to Lametti, pickleball is becoming increasingly popular because it is an easy game to play and much less exertion is required to play compared to tennis.
“Playing pickleball inside is better because there is no wind,” he said. “It’s a very popular game amongst seniors because it can be picked up so easily and its very inexpensive.”
A pickleball court is about one-quarter the size of a tennis court. The city reportedly recently converted two tennis courts at OYCC into eight pickleball courts.
Karen Karkala was there for opening day at the indoor facility.
“I got involved when I heard there was a clinic being sponsored by the city,” she said. “There is so much strategy involved when playing.”
Mark Bierer, president of the Sky Island Pickleball Club, says pickleball does a lot in helping equalize the sexes and genders.
“It’s a mix of strength but also skill,” he said. “You can be just as good a player hitting the ball softly as those who play hard. It’s easy to get into it enough that you can have fun. The upward scale is unlimited to where it reaches a professional level.
“You can have entertainment, recreational, healthy play and a lot of exercise. We picked up a lot of people during the pandemic because indoor facilities were closed. People wanted to exercise and came out and played pickleball because a lot of other sports were not available to them.”
“This can be a good physical workout,” Lametti said.
