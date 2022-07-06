Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista’s 8- 10-year-old Ponytail All-Stars knocked off the San Pedro Valley All-Stars 11-9 Tuesday in an elimination game at Domingo Paiz Park on Tacoma Street.

With the win, Sierra Vista, 2-1 in the tournament, will have a rematch with Willcox, 2-0 in the tournament, Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Domingo Paiz Park.

Sierra Vista, which lost to Willcox 12-1 Saturday, will need to beat Willcox on Wednesday night and again on Thursday in order to win the District 8 title.

A Willcox win Wednesday night and Willcox will be crowned District 8 champions for the second straight year.

The state 8-10 softball tournament takes place in Sierra Vista this year beginning July 15-24. Twelve teams from throughout the state are expected to compete.

