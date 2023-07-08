Sierra Vista’s 9-11 All-Stars and the Willcox major division All-Stars were both victorious in their respective state tournaments Saturday in Cottonwood.

Sierra Vista beat Goodyear 3-2 in a winners bracket game while Willcox, behind the pitching of Hattie Macumber, no-hit Scottsdale Arcadia 3-0.

