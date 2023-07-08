Sierra Vista’s 9-11 All-Stars and the Willcox major division All-Stars were both victorious in their respective state tournaments Saturday in Cottonwood.
Sierra Vista beat Goodyear 3-2 in a winners bracket game while Willcox, behind the pitching of Hattie Macumber, no-hit Scottsdale Arcadia 3-0.
Macumber struck out 14 and walked three in the win.
Willcox scored twice in the first inning and once in the third.
Macumber, Jayleen Aguirre, Karlie St. Clair, Lilly Williams, Josey Benavides and Jacqueline Ramirez each hit 1-for-2 for Willcox in this game.
Willcox will be back in action Sunday at 7:30 p.m. taking on Mohave Valley.
Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars posted its second straight win at its respective state tournament scoring twice in the second inning and once in the fifth.
The two runs in the second came courtesy of Greta Sorenson and Mia Zuniga. Zuniga’s run in off a Goodyear error in the fifth proved to be vital as Goodyear scored a run in the sixth that instead of tying the game, instead closed Sierra Vista’s lead to 3-2.
Hailey Serna and Tessa Smith both pitched for Sierra Vista combining to allow two runs, two hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Zuniga hit 2-for-2 for Sierra Vista and scored two runs. Sorenson was also 2-for-2 with a run scored. Aubrey Lopez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Mia Flores 1-for-1.
Sierra Vista won’t play again until Monday at 7:30 p.m. when it will take on the winner of Saturday’s other winners bracket game between Camp Verde and Flagstaff.
