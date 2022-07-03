Purchase Access

WILLCOX — The Sierra Vista Ponytail team won the 10-12 softball District 8 Tournament Friday, July 1, beating the Willcox All-Stars 5-4 at Keiller Park in Willcox.

Sierra Vista started the double-elimination tournament on June 28 with a 16-4 win against Willcox. Then it defeated San Pedro 7-3 before taking on Willcox again in the final.

Jessica Enriquez was the starting pitcher for SV and Lauren Bennett for Willcox.

Willcox started the scoring at the top of the first. With bases loaded, Giselle Torres scored on a Carley Torres single.

Ponytail’s Elizabeth Jensen responded in the bottom of the first with a single. She advanced to second and proceeded to steal third. While Bria Gross was at bat Jensen scored on a passed ball.

Sierra Vista changed pitchers to start the third, bringing in Gross, a strategy that paid off.

Lead Willcox hitter Jaqueline Ramirez hit a double, advanced to third, then stole home on a passed ball giving Willcox a 2-1 lead.

Jensen was driven in on a single by Gross in the bottom of the third, tying the game at 2-2. Madison Forsberg and Bria then scored on a Kaelin Anderson single for a 4-2 lead.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the fifth when Gross tripled to deep right field, then scored on a passed ball, giving Sierra Vista a 5-2 cushion.

In the top of the sixth, with the score 5-2, Karlie St. Claire scored for Willcox on a double by Maley Allred. Maley scored to make the score 5-4.

Sierra Vista’s pitching prevailed, and the Ponytails held off Willcox for the win.

Sierra Vista Ponytail is coached by K.D. Preble, assistant coach Teresa Garcia and manager Mario Garcia.

Preble said she’s “super proud” of her players.

“They work very hard, and they deserve it,” she said.

Ponytail will represent Cochise County and District 8 in the state tournament in Verde Valley later this month.

