Sierra Vista Riding Club crowns 2023 royalty

The Sierra Vista Riding Club crowned a new queen and her court at its pageant Saturday, April 29.
The event took place at the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative banquet room on Giulio Cesare Avenue.
Madison Legler was crowned the new SVRC queen, replacing Melanie Rice, whose one-year reign has ended.
Mariah Moreno retained her title as princess.
Little Miss is Alayna Pierce, and the Sweetheart for the second straight year is Danica Moreno. Pierce is replacing Breia Kieft, whose one-year reign also ended.
Legler is 16 and the daughter of Travis and Courtney Crump. She is enrolled in an online school and is an honor roll student. She received an award in the speech portion of Benson Butterfield royalty contest in 2022. She’s also won the Soaring Eagle and Presidential Award. Her hobbies include riding horses, team roping and raising show steers. She enjoys rodeos, concerts and spending time with family. She loves creating Western fashion and doing hair and makeup. Her goal as the SVRC queen is to work hard in representing the sport of rodeo and western lifestyle as well as being a great role model to all our youth.
Mariah Moreno is 14. She is the daughter of Jesus and Jeannette Moreno. She will be attending Buena High School as a freshman. She is a Junior Sierra Vista Star Search winner for her singing, and she has been on the principal’s list as well as a member of the Honor Society this school year.
Her hobbies include trail rides, hiking, swimming, soccer and singing. She hopes to attend New Mexico State University where she will compete in the rodeo program while working toward an engineering degree. Her goal as SVRC princess is to grow the SVRC program and show her community how wonderful her club is.
Pierce is 11 and is home schooled. She is the daughter of Teresa Pierce. Previous awards she’s received include a Poetry Contest, sponsored by NC Dreams Company for barrel racing. Her hobbies include barrel racing, swimming, rock climbing and rappelling and sewing. Her goal as SVRC Little Miss is to show her community about the program and that even if you’re autistic you can do anything you set your mind to.
Danica Moreno is 8 years old and the younger sister of Mariah. She will be attending Huachuca Mountain Elementary and be in the fourth grade.
She has been on the high honor roll. She’s received her Horsemanship Certificate from Al’s Horse Academy. Her hobbies are barrel racing, swimming, soccer and spending time with family and friends. She hopes to one day be a professional barrel racer. Her goal as SVRC Sweetheart is to show young girls that it doesn’t matter how small you are, just work hard and you will achieve your goal. She also wants to show how wonderful the Sierra Vista Riding Club is.
The contestants were judged on horsemanship, speech, interview, impromptu questions, appearance and personality.
The SVRC royalty participated in the program’s gymkhana at the SVRC grounds on May 13, handing out ribbons to the participants.
Jeannette Moreno, who is beginning her second year of running the Sierra Vista Riding Club Royalty program, said the SVRC royalty will participate in a June 17 gymkhana at the SVRC grounds on Giulio Cesare Ave.
They also will ride in Benson’s Fourth of July parade.
Moreno announced the SVRC royalty will be having a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dennys on Fry Blvd.
"Funds will help girls get to rodeos and get their western attires," Moreno said.
