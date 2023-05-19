Sierra Vista Riding Club crowns 2023 royalty

The 2023 Sierra Vista Riding Club royalty, from left, Sweetheart Danica Moreno, Little Miss Alayna Pierce, Princess Mariah Moreno and Queen Madison Legler.

 Sierra Vista Riding Club

The Sierra Vista Riding Club crowned a new queen and her court at its pageant Saturday, April 29.

The event took place at the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative banquet room on Giulio Cesare Avenue.

