Sierra Vista Riding Club reinstates royalty program

SIERRA VISTA — Earlier this year Melanie Rice, a senior at Buena High School, was crowned the 2022 Sierra Vista Riding Club Royalty Queen, bringing back a program that had been on hiatus.
Joining Rice as royalty members are Princess Mariah Moreno, Little Miss Breia Kieft, and Sweetheart Danica Moreno. Mariah and Danica Moreno are sisters.
Jeanette Moreno is in her first year running the Sierra Vista Riding Club Royalty program.
“As a teenager, I was in pageants and won the title of Miss Hispanic-New Mexico, along with Miss Congeniality,” Moreno said. “I grew up around horses. I moved to Sierra Vista in 2007 with my husband. We started a family and have four girls. Our three youngest girls wanted to start riding horses. So, we got horses and are currently boarding at Sierra Vista Riding Club.
“The royalty program there had been on hold for a while as they didn’t have a coordinator. I volunteered to take on the task to bring this program back to our community. We crowned our girls in April and have tried to get them out in the community to bring light to our program. I would like to encourage other girls that want to be a part of our program to keep an eye out for next year around May-June when we hold our next contest.”
Rice, 17, the daughter of Andrea and Mark Rice, said she’s been riding since she was older than 5 years old and has been a member of the SVRC for about four years.
“When the competition for queen was announced I knew it was something I wanted to do,” she said.
According to Rice, the Sierra Vista Riding Club has been in existence for quite some time and at one time was near the area of where Walmart is currently located.
“This place is a boarding facility, I board my horses here,” she said. “In the past we’ve had gymkhana, jackpot events and other types of events.”
Rice said her family owns three horses, but she regularly rides two, both of which are quarter horses. One is an 8-year-old buckskin she calls “Bucky.” The other is a 14-year-old bay mare she calls “Booger.”
“One of them is my fastest horse and then there is a special horse I’m working on,” she said. “I compete in other competitions, those being the Huachuca Saddle Club gymkhana that are held in Hereford. I’m also competed in other gymkhanas in the past that were held here.”
In addition to her school and rodeo schedule, Rice is also certified nurse’s assistant and is taking her prerequisite courses at Cochise College that will help her become an LPN and eventually a RN.
“Being a rodeo queen is very rewarding,” Rice said. “Having younger kids come up to you wanting to take pictures with you and tell you they want to be like you is very humbling. I get to go places and represent the club. It’s a very exciting and fun thing to do.”
The SVRC rodeo queen competition consisted of a horsemanship part, a queen lap and a lap carrying a flag, something rodeo queens often do.
“We also had to demonstrate we knew parts of the horse and the equipment that we use,” she said. “The judge would ask us questions and we’d point them out. There was an interview part where we got all dressed up and had to give a speech. It was a daylong competition.”
Rice said Moreno has done an amazing job in bringing the queen program back and she’s happy she’s the first queen under Moreno’s leadership and guidance.
“It’s pretty amazing to be a part of this group,” she said. “The facilities here are really nice. We have pastures and another two arenas, one of which is a jumping arena.”
Mariah Moreno is 13 years old. She’s an eighth-grader at Joyce Clark Middle School. Her goal is to become a civil engineer. A high honor student, she has been riding horses for five years. She’s involved in the gymkhana at the Sierra Vista Riding Club and will start attending the ones at Huachuca Saddle Club.
Kieft is 11 years old and a seventh-grader at Leman Academy of Excellence. She hopes to become a veterinarian. She has been riding horses for 3½ years. She’s also doing gymkhana.
Danica Moreno is 7 years old. She’s a third-grader at Huachuca Mountain Elementary. She hopes to become a professional horse trainer and veterinarian. She has been riding horses for three years. She’s also doing gymkhanas.
The Sierra Vista Riding Club’s Gymkhana Buckle Series will begin Sept. 17. Additional dates are Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10.
There will be a wide variety of classes and events will include barrels and poles plus two other events that will be announced before each date.
Fees are $10 per event for members, $12 for non-members. Admission fee to the arena is $10 per person.
For information on the gymkhanas and other events at the Sierra Vista Riding Club, visit the Facebook page at Sierra Vista Riding Club | Facebook.
