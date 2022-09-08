Sierra Vista Riding Club reinstates royalty program

This year's Sierra Vista Riding Club Royalty, from left, Danica Moreno, Mariah Moreno, Melanie Rice and Breia Kieft.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — Earlier this year Melanie Rice, a senior at Buena High School, was crowned the 2022 Sierra Vista Riding Club Royalty Queen, bringing back a program that had been on hiatus.

Joining Rice as royalty members are Princess Mariah Moreno, Little Miss Breia Kieft, and Sweetheart Danica Moreno. Mariah and Danica Moreno are sisters.

