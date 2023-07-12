Sierra Vista’s 9-11 Ponytail All-Stars are having an impressive Little League state tournament, and at worst has secured a third-place finish out of the eight teams participating.
Sierra Vista suffered its first loss of the state tournament on Monday in Cottonwood, falling 6-2 to the Flagstaff Continental All-Stars.
Flagstaff moved on to Wednesday’s state championship game while Sierra Vista had a rematch with Goodyear, which it beat 3-2 the second game of the tournament on Saturday, July 8.
The winner of Tuesday’s Sierra Vista versus Goodyear game will need to beat Flagstaff twice on Wednesday in order to win the state championship.
In Monday’s game, Flagstaff Continental, which had yet to give up a run or a hit this postseason, jumped to a 6-0 lead, scoring once in the first, second and third innings before a three-run fourth doubled its lead.
Sierra Vista scored its first run in the bottom of the fifth when Mia Zuniga scored on an error, making the score 6-1 and ending Flagstaff’s shutout streak. Sierra Vista scored again in the sixth when Ashlynn Starnes tripled and stole home for the final run of the game.
Hailey Serna and Tessa Smith pitched for Sierra Vista allowing Flagstaff six runs, five hits, striking out seven and walking three.
Sierra Vista had just three hits. Zuniga was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Starnes was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the Saturday, July 8, win over Goodyear, Sierra Vista used a two-run second to take a 2-0 lead.
Zuniga led off the inning with a single and Greta Sorenson followed with a double. Zuniga stole home with the first run of the game and Sorenson scored when Aubrey Lopez singled.
Goodyear’s run in the top of the fourth made the score 2-1.
Zuniga’s run off a Goodyear error in the bottom of the fifth gave Sierra Vista a 3-1 lead, which proved vital as Goodyear scored a run in the top of the sixth, pulling within one at 3-2.
Serna and Smith pitched, allowing Goodyear two runs and four hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Sorenson and Zuniga each hit 2-for-2 and scored all three runs, leading the Sierra Vista hitters. Lopez was 1-for-2.
