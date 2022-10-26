Phillies Cardinals Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson, right, talks with Darick Hall during practice earlier this month.

 Jeff Roberson AP

SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall is heading to the World Series, which begins Friday when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros.

For the past month Hall has been with the Phillies as they closed out the regular season, clinching the final wild card spot. The Phillies then beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs, knocked off the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and Sunday won the National League pennant, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 to win the championship series 3-1.

