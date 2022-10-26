SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall is heading to the World Series, which begins Friday when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros.
For the past month Hall has been with the Phillies as they closed out the regular season, clinching the final wild card spot. The Phillies then beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs, knocked off the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and Sunday won the National League pennant, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 to win the championship series 3-1.
The last time Philadelphia played in the World Series was 2009.
According to Hall’s grandfather, Dr. James “Bo” Hall, Hall is one of two players on the taxi squad.
A taxi squad is a group of substitute players who shuffle between the major league team and its AAA affiliate depending on short-term needs.
Hall is not part of the official 26-player roster but has been traveling with the team, soaking in the postseason experience and getting paid.
In September Hall was honored by the Phillies as the organization’s top minor league player. He spent all of July and part of August in the major leagues, filling in for Bryce Harper who was out with a thumb injury.
In late August Hall was spent back to Triple A Leigh Valley where he completed the season before returning to Philadelphia.
