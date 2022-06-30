SIERRA VISTA — Years of hard work and patiently waiting finally paid off early Wednesday morning when Sierra Vista’s own Darick Hall received word that his time had come, he was being called up to the major leagues.
Hall, the grandson of Cochise County baseball legend Dr. James Bo Hall, made his professional baseball debut on national television Wednesday evening, batting cleanup as the designated hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies who were hosting the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
The former Sierra Vista Little Leaguer, Buena Colt and Cochise College Apache lined out to Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies in his very first at bat in the major leagues. Hall went 0 for 4 in the game, striking out in his final appearance of the night as the Braves beat the Phillies 4-1.
On Tuesday, Hall, 26, belted his 20th homer of the season for the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, where Darick had been playing for the past two years.
Hall was the Phillies 14th-round draft pick out of Dallas Baptist University in 2016. He has hit 118 homers in six minor-league seasons. In 72 games at Triple A this season, he was hitting .269 with 18 doubles, 67 RBIs and had a .894 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage). His 20 homers were tied for the most in Triple A.
The Sierra Vista native was the South Atlantic League MVP at Lakewood in 2017 and an Eastern League All-Star in 2019 at Double A Reading. He led the league with 38 doubles and 59 extra-base hits and was second with 20 homers.
According to Bo, Darick’s team was back at the hotel following a game in Syracuse, New York when he was given the news early Wednesday morning that he was being called up to the majors.
“It all happened pretty fast,” Bo said. “One minute he’s in his room and the next minute he’s being called to the lobby by his skipper for a team meeting where he was told in front of his teammates that he was being called up to the major leagues. They flew him to New Jersey and from there he had a 45-minute limousine ride to Philadelphia.”
Bo and his wife Joyce were unable to make the trip to Philadelphia and instead, watched their grandson make his professional baseball debut on television from their home in Hereford.
“It was great watching him play,” Bo said. “He’s worked his butt off to get this chance. He deserves this.”
Hall’s high school coach Mark Schaffer was also beaming with pride about his former player.
“I am really happy for Darick and his family,” Schaffer said. “I have seen his work ethic in the off season, and he deserves the opportunity. Buena baseball wishes Darick the best of luck.”
According to scouting reports Hall, 6’4”, 248-pounds, is among Philadelphia's top prospects and will provide an extra left-handed bat for Phillies who are looking to add some left-handed pop to their lineup after losing Bryce Harper to a broken left thumb.
“I’d just like to see him get a chance and show the Phillies that he can play,” Bo said. “We were beginning to wonder if this day would ever come.”
Darick also plays first base but did not see any field action Wednesday night.
At the District 8 8-10 All-Star tournament taking place at Stone Complex in Sierra Vista, Hall’s major league debut was a topic of conversation Wednesday and was announced several times over the public address system throughout the course of the two games where it was mentioned that Darick is a former Sierra Vista Little Leaguer now playing in the major leagues.
Philadelphia is scheduled to be on ESPN’s Sunday night baseball this Sunday when the Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals. The game will start at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.