Former Buena Colts star Austin Grimm, who for the past two years has been playing junior college baseball at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, has signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University, a private Christian university in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
OWU, a NAIA school, plays in the Kansas College Athletic Conference. The Eagles were 38-16 overall last year, 22-11 in conference. Head coach Kirk Kelly surpassed 850 career wins at OWU last season.
Grimm says he has been fascinated by the game of baseball and is excited about the opportunity in front of him.
“As a kid growing up, I always wanted to be able to take my talents to the next level,” he said. “Baseball has always been my passion; always will be. I watch baseball 24/7. It’s the most exciting part of my life right now. I can play the outfield and first base, but catcher is my favorite (position).”
Grimm says his biological mother, Krista York, tells him when he was about a year old he would throw anything that he could get in his hand, including his pacifier out the car window as they were driving down the highway.
Grimm says he loves how fast the game moves.
“If you watch it on TV now (pitchers) are throwing 99-100 mph now,” he said. “It’s more common now. Watching it on TV it doesn’t look that hard but try stepping into the batter’s box and you see 80 miles per hour, and you think that’s fast, and then you add 20 miles per hour to that and it becomes even faster. It takes a certain level of commitment. It’s hard and a lot of people can’t do it.
“When you’re born and blessed with the talent to be able to do it and excel at it you just kind of take it and run with it and that’s something I was always looking forward to and doing.”
Grimm says he played approximately two years of baseball in the Sierra Vista Little League before hooking up with coach Tommy Fernandez. He played eight to nine years of travel ball on different teams coached by Fernandez.
Grimm played four years at Buena for Mark Shaefer before graduating in 2021 and going onto EAC. He spent the last two years playing in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, considered by many one of the toughest junior college baseball conferences in the nation.
“Travel ball had me playing against some of the talent and helped prepare me for what I was seeing at Buena,” he said. “At Buena, playing against teams like Nogales and Douglas was good. They have guys who go D1 (Division 1 college). Nogales, my senior year, had a guy get drafted (by the major leagues). So, there you were playing against good talent, which only made me better. I had to compete in order to get looked at and get that opportunity to compete at the next level.”
Grimm says playing for Shaefer was awesome.
“I love that man,” he said. “He really matured me and pushed me to be good, to be great and to be a better person. He showed me that at times baseball may not be the most important but it’s always going to be important. Being a better person is what is the most important in all the aspects of baseball. He pushed us to the edge and showed us we could be competitive while still being a good person.”
At Eastern Arizona, Grimm, who was recruited as a catcher, struggled his freshman year because of the speed of the game.
“My first ever AB (at bat) was against a sidearm thrower from Cochise (College),” he said. “He was bringing it, hitting 91, 92, 93 from the sidearm. I got into the box and was like ‘wow, this is what I’m going against?’ ”
Grimm says it fueled him to train hard over the summer and his sophomore year got off to a good start before an injury derailed him for close to a month.
“About four to five weeks into the season I got kicked in the head making a play at the plate against Central (Arizona),” he said. “I ended up getting a concussion and was out a while. That wasn’t fun having to sit and watch and not be able to participate.”
Grimm learned through a friend that Oklahoma Wesleyan was looking for catchers for the upcoming season.
“I got in touch with the coaches there, sent them some video, which they liked,” he said. “The big thing for me was getting out of Arizona. I’ve been here my entire life. I know I will be back to Sierra Vista at some point in my life. I wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to go somewhere else and play.”
Grimm says OWU has had good teams over the years and has been known to help its players advance to the next level.
“They have had a couple players drafted and the coaching staff is really good,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting back there and getting started.”
Grimm plans on continuing working toward a degree in criminal justice. He hopes one day to work for the U.S. Border Patrol.
“I got my associates in criminal justice,” he said. “Back there I’m going to continue working towards my bachelors.”
Grimm says being a catcher requires being mentally tough because you are catching pitchers who are throwing some serious heat and some of those balls are going to bounce off your body. On top of that, you have collisions at home plate like he had.
“It hurts at times but it’s part of being a catcher,” he said. “It takes a lot of commitment and dedication.”
Grimm is quick to state none of this would be happening without the support of his dad and stepmom, Bryann and Kirsten Grimm, and his biological mother.
“Everyone in my family has been so supportive,” he said. “They have always been there for me, supporting me even after a bad game.”
He also credits Shaefer and Fernandez, saying their coaching has always pushed him to be better.
“I feel I’m ready for this new chapter of my life,” Grimm said. “I know my family, friends and coaches will be there supporting me. I’m anxious to get back there (to Oklahoma) and continue my dream. I’m proud of where I’ve gotten and the work that I’ve put in. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”
