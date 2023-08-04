Former Buena Colts star Austin Grimm, who for the past two years has been playing junior college baseball at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, has signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University, a private Christian university in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

OWU, a NAIA school, plays in the Kansas College Athletic Conference. The Eagles were 38-16 overall last year, 22-11 in conference. Head coach Kirk Kelly surpassed 850 career wins at OWU last season.

