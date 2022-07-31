Sierra Vista’s Gross places fifth at regional home run competition

Bria Gross placed fifth in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby in Seattle July 23-24.

 Courtesy Tom Gross

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista slugger Bria Gross was in Seattle last weekend competing in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.

Her goal was to improve on last year’s performance of no home runs. Gross did just that, hitting 10 home runs and finishing fifth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments