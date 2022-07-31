Sierra Vista’s Gross places fifth at regional home run competition

SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista slugger Bria Gross was in Seattle last weekend competing in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.
Her goal was to improve on last year’s performance of no home runs. Gross did just that, hitting 10 home runs and finishing fifth.
According to Bria’s dad, Tom Gross, who accompanied his daughter on the trip, Bria tied for fourth after the second round and lost the tie breaker by approximately 6 inches. There were 10 girls competing in the event. The other competitors were from all over the West Region.
“Four qualified (for nationals),” he said. “She missed qualifying by about 6 inches. The third tiebreaker was hit for distance and while there was no official measurement it looked like she was just short of the mark.”
Tom said the pitching for this event was done by a Little League representative from the Seattle district who was throwing to the batters with more of an arch that is used in slow pitch rather than the straight fast pitch that is used during the season.
“Last year they had a college pitcher, and she was throwing it way too fast for the girls,” he said. “This guy was throwing what I equate to slow pitch softball and none of the girls were prepared for that. There were girls from other areas that hit more than 20 to get there and with this guy they hit one in two rounds because they weren’t expecting that kind of pitching and hadn’t practiced for it.”
Tom, the Junior ROTC instructor at Tombstone High School, described watching his daughter compete as “nerve racking.”
“I was probably more nervous than she was, especially as the tiebreakers were playing out,” he said. “As the second round was winding down, I could see she was probably going to end up in a tie and I was more nervous than she was. My stomach was in knots for her. She did a fantastic job.”
Bria said she was happy with her effort and while she would have liked to hit more home runs, she knows she did her best and she’s good with that. Going from no homers last year to 10 this year has her feeling good.
“It was a great experience,” she said, adding her biggest take away from this event was knowing that she tried her best.
Bria plans on turning her focus toward her Sierra Vista Diamonds softball team, which will be in a tournament in late August.
“I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
Tom and Bria said they are sincerely appreciative of the support given by the Sierra Vista Ponytail Little League officials.
“We appreciate the experience she’s had with the Ponytail,” Tom said.
