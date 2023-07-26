Sierra Vista’s Hall sent back to the minors By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall has been sent back to the minor leagues, the Philadelphia Phillies announced on Twitter July 20.Hall has been reassigned to the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs where was previously before joining the Phillies.Hall had been with the Phillies to start the season but injured his thumb April 5 sliding into second base in New York against the Yankees.He was placed on the injury list while he recovered from his surgery before rejoining the Phillies in late June.Since returning to the major league team Hall has struggled offensively, hitting .167 with one home run and three RBIs.There is no timetable for Hall’s return to the Phillies. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Medicine Job Market Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Investigation of SV woman killed by dog attack still under review Willcox All-Stars to face Sparks, Nevada Sunday in West Regional Homeless numbers increasing in Bisbee as city seeks solutions Change of command: Hale, others greet new leader Appelhans Girls gain confidence at camp experience Douglas beats Alaska, falls to Hawaii at West Regional tournament He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case Despite sweltering heat, SSVEC was out restoring power Apparent incompetence in elections department Former Buena cheerleader lands spot on NMSU squad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Investigation of SV woman killed by dog attack still under review Willcox All-Stars to face Sparks, Nevada Sunday in West Regional Homeless numbers increasing in Bisbee as city seeks solutions Change of command: Hale, others greet new leader Appelhans Girls gain confidence at camp experience Douglas beats Alaska, falls to Hawaii at West Regional tournament He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case Despite sweltering heat, SSVEC was out restoring power Apparent incompetence in elections department Former Buena cheerleader lands spot on NMSU squad COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
