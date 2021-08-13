SIERRA VISTA — Among the tennis community in Sierra Vista, the name “Steve” is synonymous with “tennis,”

Steve Bokowski, or Coach Steve as the kids called him, was a teaching tennis pro here for about 30 years. Sadly, on July 16 he unexpectedly passed away. His memorial services were held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Carr Canyon picnic area where more than 100 family and friends had attended.

According to his many friends, Bokowski was one of Sierra Vista’s favorite and consistent coaches on the tennis courts, teaching kids a “sport for life” for many years. He touched the lives of countless kids and adults, both locally and throughout Cochise County, not to mention those kids whose parents were stationed at Fort Huachuca and took lessons, having now located throughout the country!

The commitment, love and passion that Bokowski showed for the sport and for the kids will always be remembered. Imprinted in our minds are memories of hitting water balloons at the end of lessons in the summer heat at Kings Court. Bokowski would arrive early to fill up large buckets of tennis ball-sized water balloons just so the kids would have fun hitting them and be cooled off at the end of a lesson in the Arizona heat. To encourage the kids, he would purchase “prizes” that the kids had to earn. They loved adding “wormies” to their racquets, which were used as shock absorbers.

As family and friends shared stories at the memorial, it was soon evident that Bokowski wasn’t just about tennis. His son, Brian, talked of his love for chasing the rain and other outside interests such as gnarly trees. Danielle Chandler, Bokowski’s daughter, laughed while telling of his interest in playing Scrabble, writing poems and a partially-written book, and how everyone loved the epic nicknames he gave family, friends and his tennis students. Friends talked of his desire for hiking — he would be bouncing along while others were trudging on the path.

Bokowski’s smile, kindness, love and open heart will always be remembered.

