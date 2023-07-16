Eleven-year-old Ashlynn Starnes, who plays in the Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball League and was a member of the 9-11 Sierra Vista All-Star team that finished third in its state tournament, is in Seattle to compete Sunday in the T-Mobile Little League West Region Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Starnes is one of 10 participants competing for an opportunity to advance to the national championship round in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26.

