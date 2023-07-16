Eleven-year-old Ashlynn Starnes, who plays in the Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball League and was a member of the 9-11 Sierra Vista All-Star team that finished third in its state tournament, is in Seattle to compete Sunday in the T-Mobile Little League West Region Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.
Starnes is one of 10 participants competing for an opportunity to advance to the national championship round in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26.
Starnes, who will be in the sixth grade at Benson Middle School, competed against several other local hitters in the Sierra Vista Ponytail Home Run Derby in June.
She won the local event, beating Marisa Garcia by 19 home runs, 38-19. Abrielle Hays and Hailey Serna, who also competed in the home run derby, each hit two.
Starnes’ home run numbers were high enough to earn her and her mother, Stephanie, an all-expense paid trip to Seattle.
The Starnes left on Saturday. The event will be held following the Detroit Tigers versus Mariners game.
According to her mother, Starnes has been playing softball three to four years, the last three with Jaclyn Serna.
Ashlynn is looking forward to competing against girls from other states.
“I’m excited,” she said. I’ve never been on a plane before. I know there are going to be some good hitters there.”
When she’s not hitting Starnes can be found behind the plate catching. She says while she likes catching, she also enjoys base running and being with her teammates. She said she has a lot of memories being with her team at state.
“That was a lot of fun,” she said.
While the 9-11 All-Stars may not have won the state championship Starnes says she’s happy knowing her team finished among the top three teams in the state.
The Herald/Review will have an update next week on Starnes’ performance at the regional event.
