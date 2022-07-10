Purchase Access

It was a rough start to the state Little League tournaments as both the San Pedro Valley All-Stars and the Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars lost first round games Friday.

Sierra Vista Ponytail’s 10-12’s fell 12-2 in five innings to Flagstaff in Cottonwood while San Pedro lost 23-6 to Tucson Thornydale in Avondale.

When both Cochise County teams took the field for their games at 5:30 p.m. it was over 100 degrees at both locations.

Sierra Vista struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. In the second inning Flagstaff batted around its lineup and scored nine runs for a 9-1 lead.

Flagstaff added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Sierra Vista scored once in the bottom of the fifth but was unable to avoid the 10-run mercy rule.

Statistics for Sierra Vista were unavailable.

San Pedro scored three runs on Thornydale in the top of the first but then gave up 18 runs in the bottom half of the inning.

San Pedro added two runs in the top of the second making the score 18-5.

Thornyale scored three runs in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the third, increasing its lead to 23-5.

Thornydale out hit San Pedro 23-10.

San Pedro’s Austyn Hatch was 3-for-3 and had an RBI, Alyana Bosley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Akota Abott and Camber Jacquez each were 2-for-2 and Austyn Traywick was 1-for-2.

Bosley pitched all four innings, striking out three and walking five.

Sierra Vista and San Pedro will play Sunday afternoon in an elimination game.

