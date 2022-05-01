SIERRA VISTA — In an effort to bring more soccer awareness to Cochise County and allow athletes the opportunity to improve their soccer skills, the Coronado Athletic Club is sponsoring a semipro team that is at the midway point of its season and last week recorded its first win.
The Coronado Athletic Club senior men’s team, coached by Steve Settle, who also coaches the Buena Colts boys soccer team, is playing in the UPSL’s Premier Arizona Division which includes two teams from Mesa, the FC Arizona U23 and the Arizona Arsenal; three teams from Phoenix, the Arizona Sahuaros the Olympians FC, and RSL AZ; and Barca Residency USA from Casa Grande.
There are 19 players from Tucson; Sierra Vista; Douglas; Houston; Miami, Florida; and San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the CAC main roster and an additional 19 players from Tucson, Sierra Vista, Douglas, Huachuca City, Whetstone and Agua Prieta, Sonora, on the reserve roster.
“Our youngest player is 14, he’s kind of a prodigy, Christian Gallagher, who plays on the reserve team and the oldest is 32, Trey Perkins,” Settle said. Gallagher is from Huachuca City, Perkins is from Sierra Vista.
“Some of these guys have played collegiate soccer.”
Five matches into the season the Coronado Athletic Club is 1-3-1. The club picked up its first win of the season April 23 in a 1-0 road win over RSL AZ. Jose Varela from Tucson scored the lone goal on what team officials are calling “a rocket from 30 yards out.”
The tie came April 9 when Sierra Vista hosted the Arizona Sahuaros at Cyr Field in Sierra Vista. Dario Luna, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, scored back-to-back goals in the first half, giving CAC not only its first and second goal of the season but also a 2-0 lead at the half. Early in the second half former Douglas Bulldog Adrian Arciniega scored, increasing CAC’s lead to 3-0. The Sahuaros then scored three goals in a 20-minute stretch tying the match.
CAC goalie Jake Wilson had some saves that preserved the tie.
“None of these players are paid,” Settle said. “This allows them to keep their amateur status. One of the reasons we started this was because of the frustration with the player pathway in college for U.S. soccer.”
Settle said some of his athletes have gone to NAIA schools thinking when they arrive they are going to get a chance to compete, only to find the roster is loaded with 75-80 players, many of whom are 25-year-old international freshmen, leaving the U.S. athletes on the reserve or junior varsity roster.
“We’re hoping what we’re doing here will be a better fit for many of these players,” Settle said. “The toughest part about starting this team was getting those early season scrimmages. Our first two matches we were basically getting a feel for the roster.”
Two years ago Settle coached the U23 for American Samoa men’s national team and prior to that he coached the U19 women.
“I’ve seen international soccer at a higher level,” he said. “It was a great experience. What excites me is the soccer I see at the international level, when I see the talent and quality of play in the UPSL and the quality of soccer from the boys in Cochise County, we measure up and that’s exciting.
“To be a part of it, I just need to stay out of these guys’ way. These kids have come from soccer communities. The coaches these players have had over the years have taught them to play soccer the right way. It’s in the culture of our community, Douglas, AP, Southern Arizona soccer is very much part of the fabric of who we are. Our boys know how to play the game the right way. Just getting them in the right position to be successful is my biggest job. It’s exciting to see the quality of soccer we can play in Cochise County.”
Settle said CAC will play 12 regular season matches through June 11. At the end of those matches the top four will advance to a postseason tournament.
Settle has been complimentary of the support the team has received from the city of Sierra Vista, which allows the matches to be played on the artificial turf fields at Cyr Park.
“Laura Wilson and the city have done a tremendous job bringing these quality fields,” he said. “What they are doing for all the youth sports in our community is commendable. It’s exciting to see the support we’ve had from the community. We know our best soccer is in front of us.”
On Saturday, May 7, the CAC will host Barclay Residency USA. The match will begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge.
