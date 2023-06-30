Sierra Vista seniors beat Nogales in first game of District 8 tournament By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jun 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sierra Vista All-Star Vincent Gonzales slides home with the first run of the game as Nogales catcher Ruben Cruz waits for the throw Wednesday in the District 8 seniors tournament at Arbenz Field. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Vista’s senior All-Star baseball team kicked off its District 8 tournament Wednesday, beating the Nogales All-Stars 10-5 at Arbenz Field at Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.With the win Sierra Vista advanced to the next round where it played Bisbee’s All-Stars Thursday at 6 p.m. Results from that game will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.The loser of Thursday’s game will play Nogales Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., while the winner plays the winner of Friday’s game at 6 p.m. for the District 8 championship.Sierra Vista jumped to a 2-0 lead over Nogales as Vincent Gonzalez and Kai Irlmeier each scored.Nogales, the designated home team, scored once in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 2-1.Alex Jackson’s run in the top of the third gave Sierra Vista a 3-1 lead and Irlmeier followed two batters later with a two-run home run to center field, increasing Sierra Vista’s lead to 5-1.Nogales countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, pulling within one at 5-4.Sierra Vista added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, increasing its lead to 8-4 before a two-run seventh gave it a 10-5 lead.Irlmeier was the winning pitcher. He also hit 4-for-5, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Alex Jackson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Colton Garrett was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. 