Sierra Vista seniors beat Nogales in first game of District 8 tournament

Sierra Vista All-Star Vincent Gonzales slides home with the first run of the game as Nogales catcher Ruben Cruz waits for the throw Wednesday in the District 8 seniors tournament at Arbenz Field.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Sierra Vista’s senior All-Star baseball team kicked off its District 8 tournament Wednesday, beating the Nogales All-Stars 10-5 at Arbenz Field at Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.

With the win Sierra Vista advanced to the next round where it played Bisbee’s All-Stars Thursday at 6 p.m. Results from that game will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments