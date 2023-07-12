Sierra Vista seniors softball season ends at state

Sierra Vista’s seniors are coached by John Hildreth, Hugo Gonzales and Joe Hayes. Players are, Arabella Alvarez, Gianna Bateman, Mavy Flores, Marissa Garcia, Ella Gray, Abrielle Hays, Jasmine Hildreth, Hailey Larson, Maria Lopez, Addisyn Maxwell, Madison May and Yesennia Moreno.
The Sierra Vista seniors softball All-Stars had its season come to a disappointing end Sunday at the state Little League tournament in Blythe, California, losing 9-8 in extra innings to the Coolidge All-Stars.
Sierra Vista, champions of District 8, went 0-2 at state, losing to defending state champion Winslow in the first game before coming up short in its second game with Coolidge.
In Sunday’s elimination game, Coolidge took a 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the bottom half of the first inning.
Sierra Vista got on the board in the top of the second when Hailey Larson scored on a wild pitch.
Sierra Vista trailed 2-1 heading into the top of the third when it rallied for three runs, taking a 4-2 lead. Ella Gray hit a two-run triple that scored Larson and Arabela Alvarez.
Another three-run outbreak in the top half of the fifth increased Sierra Vista’s lead to 7-2. Alvarez had an RBI double, Larson an RBI groundout and Gray an RBI single.
Coolidge battled back with five runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, tying the game at 7-7 forcing it into extra innings.
In the top half of the eighth, Yesenia Moreno scored on an Alvarez single, giving Sierra Vista an 8-7 lead.
Coolidge tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and then won it with an RBI single.
Madison May and Larson pitched for Sierra Vista. They allowed nine runs, 16 hits, struck out seven and walked eight.
Sierra Vista had six hits. Alvarez was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Gray was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. May was 1-for-4 with two runs scored.
