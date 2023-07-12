Sierra Vista seniors softball season ends at state

Sierra Vista’s seniors are coached by John Hildreth, Hugo Gonzales and Joe Hayes. Players are, Arabella Alvarez, Gianna Bateman, Mavy Flores, Marissa Garcia, Ella Gray, Abrielle Hays, Jasmine Hildreth, Hailey Larson, Maria Lopez, Addisyn Maxwell, Madison May and Yesennia Moreno.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The Sierra Vista seniors softball All-Stars had its season come to a disappointing end Sunday at the state Little League tournament in Blythe, California, losing 9-8 in extra innings to the Coolidge All-Stars.

Sierra Vista, champions of District 8, went 0-2 at state, losing to defending state champion Winslow in the first game before coming up short in its second game with Coolidge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments