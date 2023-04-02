Sierra Vista women’s pickleball team advances to regional playoffs

Sierra Vista's 3.5 Women’s Doubles Team Southern Region District Champion Kitchen Heat members are, from left, Sheri Weiss, Kim Hehe, co-captain Vicki Nelson, Judy Gustavson, Melanie Rottweiler, Linda Moore, Cynthia Anhalt, Deb Shipman and Annie Kroot. Not pictured are Captain Diana Wilcox, Audra Seay, Robyn Loftus and Janelle Siekaniec.
The Sierra Vista women’s pickleball team, Kitchen Heat, ended its no-loss league season with yet another victory over Tubac’s Carpe Dinkems on March 21 at the Southern Regional Arizona Players Pickleball League championship playoffs.
Both teams battled the wind gusts sweeping Udall Park in Tucson, with Sierra Vista earning 28 pointas to Tubac’s 17. This victory gave Kitchen Heat an invitation to the Arizona State Championships in Casa Grande which begin on Monday, April 3.
The Kitchen Heat is rated 3.5 by the USA Pickleball association. Professional ratings begin at 5 and up. This 55+ Women’s Doubles Sierra Vista team began practicing dinks, lobs, and drill shots six months ago to compete against the best of 12 teams in their APPL region.
Led by team captain Diana Wilcox and co-captain Vicki Nelson, the Kitchen Heat players are Sheri Weiss, Kim Hehe, Judy Gustavson, Melanie Rottweiler, Linda Moore, Cynthia Anhalt, Deb Shipman, Annie Kroot, Audra Seay, Robyn Loftis and Janelle Siekaniec.
The team earned cumulative points for wins and close-to-wins through the season to advance for their first trip to the state championships where play begins at 8 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Dave White Regional Park.
