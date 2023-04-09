The Sierra Vista women’s 55+ doubles teams that played in the April 3 championship at Casa Grande are, from left, Judy Gustavson, Linda Moore, Annie Kroot, captain Diana Wilcox, Cynthia Anhalt, Melanie Rottweiler, and co-captain Vicki Nelson. Not pictured is alternate player Deb Shipman.
Sierra Vista’s 55+ women’s pickleball team found a fantastic way to celebrate Pickleball Month.
The Kitchen Heat fired up their play to not only win their playoff tournament on March 21, but battled strong winds and great players in Casa Grande April 3 to win the state championship.
A perfect season of no losses in the Southern region led to Kitchen Heat’s invitation to this showdown of the best teams from the other four regions in the state’s Arizona Pickleball Players League.
The morning playoffs in calm winds on Dave White Regional Park’s courts gave the rival women’s doubles teams ample opportunities to ply their skills and teamwork strategies. The Sierra Vista women found their groove after a couple of first game losses to their worthy opponents, the Kitchenettes of the West Valley region. The Kitchen Heat then hit their stride, earning 17 more points than the Kitchenettes to advance to the final championship round.
As the final two teams waited out other leagues playing on the courts for a couple of hours, the winds picked up to 30-plus mile-per-hour gusts, pushing over shade tents and dusting the courts with slippery sand. By the time Kitchen Heat and the East Valley region’s Simply Smashing team stepped onto the court, the wind had invited itself as a third chaotic player that pushed the wiffleball-like pickleballs in and out of each team’s favor.
Well-practiced play turned into player survival mode. However, the Kitchen Heat endured a nail-biter by a close 3-point spread to claim the state championship banner.
Led by team captain Diana Wilcox and co-captain Vicki Nelson, the Kitchen Heat players are Sheri Weiss, Kim Hehe, Judy Gustavson, Melanie Rottweiler, Linda Moore, Cynthia Anhalt, Deb Shipman, Annie Kroot, Audra Seay, Robyn Loftis and Janelle Siekaniec. The three doubles teams that played in the championship were Vicki Nelson and Melanie Rottweiler, Linda Moore and Cynthia Anhalt and Annie Kroot and Judy Gustavson, with Deb Shipman as an alternate and Diana Wilcox keeping score.
Submitted by the Kitchen Heat 55+ women’s pickleball team.
