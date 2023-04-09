pickleball

The Sierra Vista women’s 55+ doubles teams that played in the April 3 championship at Casa Grande are, from left, Judy Gustavson, Linda Moore, Annie Kroot, captain Diana Wilcox, Cynthia Anhalt, Melanie Rottweiler, and co-captain Vicki Nelson. Not pictured is alternate player Deb Shipman.

 Brian Shipman APPL

Sierra Vista’s 55+ women’s pickleball team found a fantastic way to celebrate Pickleball Month.

The Kitchen Heat fired up their play to not only win their playoff tournament on March 21, but battled strong winds and great players in Casa Grande April 3 to win the state championship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments