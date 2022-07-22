SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista slugger Bria Gross will be in Seattle this weekend competing in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.
Gross, 13, an eighth-grader at Joyce Clark Middle School, won the Sierra Vista Ponytail Home Run Derby last month, hitting 34 home runs. Her numbers were high enough to qualify her for regionals for the second straight year.
“I’m really excited to be able to go back,” she said. “I went last year and didn’t do as well as I would have liked. I feel I’m better prepared this year. I’m looking forward to competing and hopefully going on to the next level which would be nationals.”
Accompanying her will be her dad, Thomas Gross, the assistant softball coach at Tombstone High School.
“I’m happy he gets to go with me,” she said. “He couldn’t go last year because he had a rifle competition.”
Gross has been playing softball for about three years, splitting time between her Sierra Vista Ponytail league team and her club team, the Sierra Vista Diamonds. Before that she had been a gymnast for about seven years, and she also participates in volleyball at school.
She says softball is her favorite sport.
“I actually don’t like hitting as much as I like fielding,” she said. “My favorite position is pitcher.”
Gross said her Diamonds softball coach, Ernie Garcia, has helped her get ready for the regional event.
She said she approaches each appearance at the plate with the mindset she is there to have fun and not put too much pressure on herself.
“My goal is just to put it in play and not crush the ball all the time and to try my hardest,” she said. “That’s what helped me through the local competition.”
Garcia said having Gross on his team “is like a dream,” adding she has a knack for picking up things quickly.
“All the tournaments that we go to we put her in the four position as our cleanup hitter,” he said. “She has proven to be very valuable.”
The coach estimated Gross’ batting average is around .350 to .375.
“She’s been struggling a little bit here lately, but hopefully we can get her back on track,” he said. “She’s one of the leaders on our team in batting average and fielding percentage, plus she’s one of our top pitchers. She’s leading in a lot of different areas. She’s definitely one of the leaders on the team. She knows how to get the girls motivated. She’s a quiet leader but also an effective leader.”
Garcia said the Diamonds play year-round and compete in several tournaments.
“We do have a 16-and-under and a 14-and-under team right now,” he said. “We only play tournaments and take them as far as we think they can go. We just came back from a tournament in Flagstaff. We have a tournament coming up in August.”
Gross is confident she will have a much better showing this year at regionals and says she just needs to remember to “relax and have fun.”
