Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista slugger Bria Gross will be in Seattle this weekend competing in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.

Gross, 13, an eighth-grader at Joyce Clark Middle School, won the Sierra Vista Ponytail Home Run Derby last month, hitting 34 home runs. Her numbers were high enough to qualify her for regionals for the second straight year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments