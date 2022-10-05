One day after concluding his season with the Leigh Valley IronPigs, Sierra Vista native Darick Hall is back with the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies, who on Monday secured the final National League wild card playoff spot after shutting out the Houston Astros 3-0, ending an 11-year playoff drought.
Hall’s grandfather, Dr. James “Bo” Hall, said Darick Hall’s season with Leigh Valley ended Wednesday, Sept. 28. He was off Thursday, Sept. 29, and was in a Phillies uniform Friday, Sept. 30, when Philadelphia faced Washington in a three-game series.
“He’s going to be used as a left-handed pinch hitter and a defensive player as needed,” Bo Hall said.
After concluding their series in Washington on Sunday the Phillies flew to Texas where they faced the Houston Astros in a three-game regular season series finale that ends Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Since his return Hall had one at bat, did not play Monday but started at first base against Houston Tuesday night.
It is unclear if Hall, who was honored as the Phillies’ minor league player of the year, would remain with the team. Teams can only have 26 players on their roster going into the postseason.
“If I’m the skipper for the Phillies all my million-dollar guys are playing every game every inning unless we’re getting the (heck) kicked out of us or we’re kicking the (heck) out of somebody,” Bo Hall said. “This is crunch time. There are three games left before the playoffs. I don’t expect Darick to play unless something drastic happens one way or the other.”
He admits he has enjoyed watching his grandson play in the majors this season.
“Obviously, hitting 37 home runs this year they finally couldn’t ignore him. Darick has earned everything he’s had. I’m more thankful for the opportunity he’s been given. If he gets a chance, he’s going to stick around a while. Darick has earned that opportunity. I’m very thankful he got that opportunity. Darick needs to find a place that can use his services every game.”
Hall spent all of July and part of August with the Phillies before being sent down Aug. 22. The 27-year-old posted a .264 batting average with nine homers, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 129 at-bats over 38 games with the Phillies.
