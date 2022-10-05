Braves Phillies Baseball

The Phillies' Darick Hall reacts after hitting one of his two home runs against the Braves in June.

 Matt Slocum ap

One day after concluding his season with the Leigh Valley IronPigs, Sierra Vista native Darick Hall is back with the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies, who on Monday secured the final National League wild card playoff spot after shutting out the Houston Astros 3-0, ending an 11-year playoff drought.

Hall’s grandfather, Dr. James “Bo” Hall, said Darick Hall’s season with Leigh Valley ended Wednesday, Sept. 28. He was off Thursday, Sept. 29, and was in a Phillies uniform Friday, Sept. 30, when Philadelphia faced Washington in a three-game series.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments