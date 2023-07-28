Six Cochise County high schools hold first official football practice

Football season officially kicked off this week for six of Cochise County’s eight high school football programs.
Bisbee, Benson, Tombstone, Willcox, St. David and Valley Union all held their first official practice.
Buena and Douglas will hold their first practice on Monday, July 31.
In Bisbee, first year coach Shawn Holley had an estimated 30 players out for the first day of practice on the practice field behind Bisbee High School.
The players went through some conditioning while also working on their offensive, defensive and special team formations.
“The plan this week is to be in helmets until Thursday,” he said. “We will add the shoulder pads and then we will be in full gear on Tuesday of next week. I thought our first practice went well. We got a lot of the offense installed and the kids are starting to execute.”
The Pumas are set to scrimmage Morenci, Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark.
The first game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, at Benson.
In Benson, second-year coach Dustin Cluff admits he’s happy being back in the 2A Region after competing in the 3A Region last year. The Bobcats still made the playoffs.
“Things have been great,” Cluff said. “We have 47 kids in helmets right now. We are expecting another seven to 10 to come out to practice next week. We will be in uppers (helmets and shoulder pads) on Monday and Tuesday next week and full pads on Wednesday and Thursday.”
Benson will scrimmage Thatcher and Pima Friday, Aug. 11, at Pima before playing its first game against Bisbee Friday, Aug. 18, at Benson.
In Tombstone, Dominik Bonilla has his players excited about the upcoming season. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to open their season Aug. 18 against Santa Rita but that school dropped its football program. They now must wait until Friday, Aug. 25, before playing their first game in Tombstone against Heritage Laveen Academy.
The Yellow Jackets will scrimmage Empire Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. in Tombstone.
The Willcox Cowboys spent last week in California doing some team bonding before starting practice on Monday, July 24.
Coach Eric Hjalmarson said this is something his team has done every year prior to the first official practice and it helps set a positive tone for the upcoming season.
“It was great,” he said. “When we go to these there is football involved, there’s training involved but more than anything it’s more of a team bonding reward for our kids who have worked hard all summer. I know it’s a lot of fun for me. It’s something I used to do in high school when I played for Paul Moro. It’s fun taking the kids out there and giving them the same experiences I had.”
Hjalmarson said his team had a good opening day on a new football field.
“Willcox’s football field is probably now one of the nicest football fields in Southern Arizona,” he said. “We lazer-leveled our field, spent about $15,000 on it and it’s absolutely beautiful.”
Willcox will host Miami Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. in a scrimmage before kicking off its season at home Friday, Aug. 18, against Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy.
St. David football, which has some serious holes to fill at key positions, held its frist practice on Monday, July 24.
“Very hot to start but a good practice,” said Tigers head coach Braden Davis.
St. David will scrimmage Lordsburg, New Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 11. The time has yet to be announced.
The Tigers kick off their season Friday, Aug. 18, at Kearny Ray High School.
At Valley Union, Shawn Hill is back for his second year as head coach.
Valley Union is reportedly not scrimmaging and will play its first game Friday, Aug. 18, at home against Cibeque from Navajo County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.