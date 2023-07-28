Six Cochise County high schools hold first official football practice

Bisbee's Michael Coronado, left, and David Chapman go up for the ball during the Pumas' first day of practice July 24.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Football season officially kicked off this week for six of Cochise County’s eight high school football programs.

Bisbee, Benson, Tombstone, Willcox, St. David and Valley Union all held their first official practice.

