SIERRA VISTA — It was an unfortunate short stay for Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars and the San Pedro Valley All-Stars, both eliminated from their respective state softball tournaments on Sunday.
Sierra Vista lost to Gilbert 14-2 in the 10-12 state tournament while San Pedro Valley lost 16-5 to Parker at the Juniors State All-Star tournament. Both Cochise County teams were 0-2.
According to K.D. Preble, manager of the Sierra Vista All-Stars, the first game Friday started out well for her team but one bad inning with multiple errors allowed Flagstaff to score nine runs en route to a 12-2 win.
“We had very little luck getting our bats going and Flagstaff’s defense was tough to penetrate,” Preble said.
According to Preble, Hailey Larson reached base in the first inning and was driven in by Madison Forsberg. Marissa Garcia reached on an error in the fifth inning and was driven in by Bria Gross.
Gross pitched all five innings and had six strikeouts; first baseman Madison May had eight putouts and second baseman Arabella Alvarez had three assists and a putout.
“Our second game (with Gilbert) was much like the first with one bad inning against a very good hitting team,” Preble said.
Ella Jensen reached on an error in the first inning and advanced to third. Gross hit a single and advanced to second.
“Unfortunately, we left two batters stranded,” Preble said.
In the second inning Alvarez hit a solid single and Marissa Garcia was walked.
“We once again left two runners stranded,” she said.
In the third inning Ella Jensen was walked and was brought in by a hit by Gross.
In the fifth inning, Gross hit an inside the park home run down the left field line for Sierra Vista's second run.
Gross pitched all five innings and had five strikeouts; May had seven putouts and an assist at first base; Jensen seven assists and a putout at second base.
“The girls played hard and gave it all they had,” Preble said. “I think emotions and stress levels were high and they just didn’t play to their full potential. We had a great all-star season and the girls have grown as players and as young ladies. I can’t wait to see what these ladies accomplish in life, on and off the field. I am proud of every one of them for their hard work and dedication and the support of the best group of parents ever. Thank you for letting your girls play what they love.”
San Pedro Valley gave up 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning, turning what had been a 4-3 lead into a 13-4 deficit Sunday against Parker.
San Pedro never recovered and despite scoring a run in the top of the fourth, gave up three more runs in the bottom half of the inning forcing the game to be stopped on account of the 10-run mercy rule.
Alyana Bosley’s run off a wild pitch in the top of the first inning gave SVPLL a 1-0 lead.
After giving up three runs in the bottom half of the inning San Pedro came back in the top of the second inning with three runs, taking a 4-3 lead. Espen Boozer’s run off a Camber Jacquez double made the score 3-2. Marylenna Farrand’s double two batters later scored Jacquez and Austyn Hatch, giving San Pedro a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning Parker sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs and had six hits and five walks, taking a 13-4 lead.
Bosley pitched 3 1/3 innings for San Pedro and gave up 16 runs and 12 hits while striking out four and walking nine.
Natalia Guzman pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and gave up no runs and no hits, struck out two and walked one
San Pedro Valley had eight hits in its final game of the season. Jacquez hit 2-for-3, scored twice and had an RBI. Hatch was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Bosley was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Farrand was 1-for-1 with two RBIs; Boozer was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Aubry Garner and Akota Abbott were both 1-for-3.
"The girls gave it their all, but they couldn’t get past the heat," Robert Guzman, manager of the San Pedro All-Stars said. "It exhausted them, which made it difficult to play at the level they needed to play at not being used to the 115-degree weather. The girls are a great bunch to coach, and it was a great season. Hope I get them back next year and we will make a run for it again."
