WILLCOX – High school students receiving academic and sports scholarships and support were honored by Willcox High School on May 3 in a celebration inside the school’s gym.
The Cowboys have a tradition of honoring both sport and academics at the same time, and as it happened this year most of the academic recipients were also school athletes.
In March Cristian Pando announced he would be attending Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico.
“I’m excited to announce I will be continuing my academic & athletic career at WNMU. Blessed with this opportunity — Locked in,” he tweeted.
The Cowboys running back averaged 150 yards per game last season, rushing for 1,807 yards. He did nearly as well his junior year, reaching 1,629 yards.
He was a first team 2A San Pedro Region honoree as a linebacker and a second-team honoree as a running back in 2021 and was Region Player of the Year in 2022 and on the All Region First Team.
Allison Wilson has signed with Mesa Community College and will be playing softball for the Thunderbirds.
“My mom signed me up for T-ball when I was four and just kept playing,” the 17-year-old said about her first experiences.
She played the outfield in her freshman year but then found her spot as the catcher, ending her high school softball career with a great season catching for star pitcher Jesse Gonzalez.
The Cowgirls finished first in the 2A East Section and reached the 2A state quarterfinals.
“It’s actually really fulfilling because you get to watch her grow and you get to watch her succeed and to be behind her and being part of her success really means a lot,” Wilson said about playing with Gonzalez. “When someone says, ‘oh this pitcher is really good and she does all this,’ I can say I’m her catcher and I helped her do that.”
The two were the team’s leading batters and home run hitters this year, with Wilxon hitting six homers with 15 doubles and 43 RBIs, and had her team’s top slugging percentage at .873.
She’s looking forward to parents Daniel and Jennifer, and brother Mark, watching her games as she plays against nearby college teams like Cochise, Safford and Tucson’s Pima College.
“I met the Mesa coach, Grady Moorhead, at a camp that I went to last summer and really liked him and really liked his coaching style,” Wilson said. “So, when I was trying to decide where I wanted to go, I definitely put him close to the top of my list of coaches I wanted to play for.
“Me and my family went and took a tour and really liked him and really liked the school so that’s kind of what was my decision maker.”
The senior said she had a great experience playing for Willcox.
“I feel like it would definitely take a lot to deal with us 20 high school girls and coach Trevor Ward does a lot for us, and he enjoys every minute of it,” she said. “It’s just fun to play for a coach that enjoys us and enjoys the game as much as he does, and it makes the team better as a whole because when you’re playing for a coach that enjoys it, everybody wants to play.
“I’ve actually seen a lot of younger girls that have been kind of neglected throughout the years, kind of like I was, that really flourished and started to grow underneath Trevor, because he likes the kids that’ll put in the work, day in and day out.”
She also spoke highly of assistant coach Jan Kortsen, saying, “I love her. I actually worked with her late husband, Jack, before he passed away and he was a big part of my softball education, and she has done her best to step in and help us grow. She was always willing to help us out and give us anything that we needed.”
Faculty, family and friends had a chance to take photos and mingle as academic scholarships were announced.
Braxton Hammons will attend New Mexico State University. Baxton played on the varsity softball team all four years.
Baleigh Casady, a volleyball player, received an academic scholarship from Cochise College.
Malia Rogers, a forward on the basketball team and played volleyball, will go to Eastern Arizona College.
Keith Landry, who was on the school’s golf team, will study at the University of Arizona.
Gonzalez is headed to Pima Community College in Tucson and will be roomies with multi-sports talent Maylee Thompson, who is also attending Pima and will be running track.
Kennedy Peterson, a volleyball player, is off to Casper Community College in Wyoming.
Also celebrated at the ceremony were Brantlie Stalder, attending Eastern Arizona College; Trevor Ellis, headed to the University of Arizona; and Gizelle Fernandez, who will attend Eastern Arizona College.
