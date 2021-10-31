ST. DAVID — Friday’s 1A state quarterfinal game between No. 2 seed St. David Tigers and seventh-seeded Bagdad Sultans was a wild, high scoring affair that took longer than three hours to complete.
When all was said and done and the dust had settled, 115 points had been scored. St. David amassed 770 yards total offense; Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding threw six touchdown passes and was 24-of-39 passing for 409 yards; and senior running back Talon Haynie added to his 1,000-yard-plus rushing performance, carrying the ball 32 times for 236 yards and scoring three touchdowns in a wild come-from-behind 69-46 win.
The Tigers advance to the state semifinals Friday, Nov. 5, where they will face Williams, which beat St. David last year 38-20 on the Tigers’ home field in the first round of the playoffs. Williams disposed of Hayden 58-6 Friday, setting up the rematch.
The state quarterfinal game with Bagdad got off to a rough start for St. David. Bagdad struck first and then scored again on a Tigers fumble for a 16-0 first quarter lead.
St. David maintained its composure and outscored their guests 20-6 in the second quarter.
Gooding got things started, connecting with Jeremiah Toyota-Gill for a touchdown. The failed 2-point conversion left the Tigers trailing 16-6.
After forcing Bagdad to punt, St. David scored again as Bobcat Pacheco scored from a yard out. Gooding’s successful 2-point pass to Jake Goodman pulled the Tigers within two.
On St. David’s next offensive series, Gooding connected with Cody Didion for a 33-yard TD strike. The failed conversion gave the Tigers a 20-16 lead.
Just before halftime, Gooding’s lone interception of the night was returned 5 yards for a touchdown as the Sultans led 22-20 at the break.
The second half was wild as St. David outscored Bagdad 49-24, the bulk of the points coming in the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Sultans 27-8.
In the third quarter, Gooding had TD passes of 19, 22 and 12 yards to Goodman, Didion and Goodman, respectively. Goodman had a team-high 10 receptions for 168 yards and two scores.
Bagdad scored twice in the third and trailed 42-38 going into the fourth.
Thirteen seconds into the quarter Gooding connected with Koy Richardson for a score which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion pass to Goodman for a 50-38 St. David lead.
The Sultans refused to quit and despite quarterback senior Connor Watson getting pressured and sometimes hit hard on his throws, Bagdad responded with a TD drive to pull within four, 50-46, with 10:07 remaining.
That’s when Haynie took over, scoring three straight times on TD runs of 17, 31 and 27 yards as the Tigers padded their lead and won.
“What a game,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “I can hardly talk. We got off to a slow start. We felt going in at halftime two of their first-half scores were from our mistakes. We still felt like we were the better team. We had a number of our players step up tonight and contribute.
“We had a lot of good catches by our wide receivers. Our quarterback made some bad plays but then came back and played phenomenal. I think he’s the best quarterback in 1A. He’s playing really good football right now.”
Davis praised the junior varsity scout team that stepped up in practice this week and ran Bagdad plays. He said their efforts in practice really helped.
“I think we showed a lot of perseverance in being down and not giving up,” Davis said.
Davis said Williams is a good team and the Tigers are looking forward to the 6 p.m. rematch Friday, Nov. 5, at Scottsdale Coronado High School.
“They’re a very strong team and very well coached,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have to earn it.”
