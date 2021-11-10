ST. DAVID — For the second straight week, the St. David Tigers were forced to rally for win after being behind early in the 1A state playoffs.
In last weeks’ 50-38 state semifinal win over the Williams Vikings, St. David trailed 30-14 in the second quarter before going on a 36-8 run that sent the Tigers to Saturday’s 1A state championship game with unbeaten and No.1 seed Heber Mogollon, which thrashed Mohave Accelerated 77-6 in its semifinal game on Friday.
The state championship championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Scottsdale Coronado High School. Tickets for the game can be purchased at GoFan.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with high school ID, active military and senior citizens 62 and older. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
In St. David’s state quarterfinal game with Bagdad Oct. 29, the Tigers trailed 16-0 before rallying to win 69-46.
Against Williams, the Tigers and the Vikings scored on their opening drives of the game, each successfully converting 2-point conversions tying the game at 8-8.
Williams then scored two more times and converted one 2-point conversion, taking a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Three minutes into the second quarter, Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Cody Didion. The ensuing 2-point conversion failed and St. David trailed 22-12.
One play into the ensuing possession Vikings running back Davis Logan broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run. Williams converted the 2-point conversion and took a 30-14 lead, its largest of the night.
St. David scored right before halftime when Gooding completed a 12-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Toyota-Gill, making the score 30-20 at halftime.
“When we were down at half against Bagdad, I told them we were going to win by 20,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “When we were down by 10 to Williams, I told them we were going to win by 10. They told themselves let’s play together, stick together and have fun. You could sense their confidence, and I knew they had no fear and no doubt we could prevail. We also had great fan support cheering these guys on even when they were down. It sure helps when your community rallies behind you.”
St. David came out in the third quarter and scored twice, covering both 2-point conversion attempts, taking a 36-30 lead. The first score came via a Gooding 21-yard TD pass to Jake Goodman, which was followed by a conversion pass from Gooding to Bobcat Pacheco.
With 22 seconds remaining in the quarter, Talon Haynie scored on a 5-yard run and then converted the conversion carry, giving St. David the lead going into the fourth quarter.
Williams temporarily regained the lead early in the fourth, scoring on the ensuing possession and made the 2-point conversion to make the score 38-36.
That lead lasted all of 19 seconds as Haynie broke free on a 67-yard TD run on the ensuing drive. Gooding’s pass to Goodman gave St. David 44-38 lead. Haynie later sealed the win with a 13-yard TD run with 5:17 remaining that put St. David up 50-38 lead.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Davis said. “It was a battle, that’s for sure, Williams is a very tough team and this was a great team win.
“Similar to our quarterfinal game, we got off to a slow start and made some mistakes, but our guys are warriors. They don’t quit. They don’t get down. They respond well to our adjustments. They’re smart, physical football players.”
Gooding completed 21 of 34 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. The junior quarterback has 2,299 yards passing, 34 TDs and three interceptions.
Haynie ran for 190 yards on 27 carries, scored three touchdowns and had 15 tackles, two of which were for loss. He is Cochise County’s top rusher with 1,672 yards, 187 yards ahead of Willcox’s Cristian Pando, who has 1,485.
Goodman had nine receptions for 205 yards and one TD. Didion followed with four receptions for 70 yards and two scores.
Defensively, the Tigers were tenacious Junior linebacker Conner Curtis had 23 tackles Saturday, eight of which were for a loss; Pacheco, a senior, recorded 13 tackles, six of which were for a loss and also had two sacks. Junior safety Koy Richardson had his sixth interception of the season.
The win set up the much anticipated rematch between No. 2 seed St. David (10-1) and No. 1 seed Mogollon (11-0).
Mogollon gave St. David its lone loss earlier this season, 48-26 at Mogollon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.