ST. DAVID − St. David High’s football players shined Saturday in the 2023 Tom Davis All-Star Senior Bowl at St. David High School.

The White Lightning, which featured eight players from St. David and was coached by Bryan McCarty of Salome, who had Greg Barker and Logan Davis of St. David as his assistant coaches, defeated the Blue Thunder 65-12. The Blue Thunder was coached by John Estrada, who was assisted by Freddy Burnham, Nimo Lorona, Dan Cruz and Dennis Weber. All Blue Thunder coaches are from Hayden.

