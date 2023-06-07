ST. DAVID − St. David High’s football players shined Saturday in the 2023 Tom Davis All-Star Senior Bowl at St. David High School.
The White Lightning, which featured eight players from St. David and was coached by Bryan McCarty of Salome, who had Greg Barker and Logan Davis of St. David as his assistant coaches, defeated the Blue Thunder 65-12. The Blue Thunder was coached by John Estrada, who was assisted by Freddy Burnham, Nimo Lorona, Dan Cruz and Dennis Weber. All Blue Thunder coaches are from Hayden.
Tigers who participated in the Senior Bowl were Wyatt Judd, Conner Curtis, Marek Haynie, Koy Richardson, Kydin Richardson, Ryan Gooding, Regan Young and Paul Parker.
Gooding was named the Senior Bowl’s Most Valuable Player, throwing four touchdown passes and running for another. Haynie was the White Lightings Offensive Player of the Game, scoring three touchdowns. Koy Richardson, who had four interceptions, was named the White Lightning’s Defensive Player of the Game.
Richardson said being back on the field one last time with his football brothers was surreal.
“It was so much fun being out here tonight,” he said. “I’m really going to miss it.”
Richardson said he was able to make some good reads Saturday, which led to him getting the four picks.
Gooding, who is heading to Alaska shortly to work and raise money before leaving on his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission, said he was happy he played in the Senior Bowl and being named the MVP puts a cap on what has been a stellar high school career.
“I was a little rusty,” he said. “This was so fun. It was so much fun getting to know all the other players.”
Gooding said this is probably the last time he will play a competitive game on the Tigers home field and to have the game that he did makes him happy.
Haynie said it was much fun running behind a veteran line which knew how to block and open up holes.
“We had some big guys up front from Salome and Bagdad,” he said. “It’s because of them I was able to score. It was awesome.”
Haynie said he also had fun playing one last game with his St. David football brothers.
“Being out here tonight was amazing,” he said. “That loss we had to Mogollon in the state tournament was rough. Tonight, was a good way to end my high school football career.”
Haynie also is scheduled for a LDS mission but plans on selling pest control products in St. Louis until he is called.
Brandon Gardner and Alejandro Lorona from Hayden, were the Blue Thunder’s offensive and defensive players of the game.
The White Lighting led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter. Gooding connected with Kyden Richardson for a 30-yard TD pass in the first series of the game. Curtis followed with a 5-yard TD run, which was followed by another 5-yard run from Gabriel Beltran of Salome.
Gooding’s 10-yard TD pass to Koy Richardson in the second quarter followed by Paul Parker’s successful extra point kick made the score 29-0. Just before halftime Gooding scored from 7 yards out and Parker’s kick gave the White Lighting a 36-0 lead at the half.
The Blue Thunder scored on back-to-back drives in the third quarter when Blake Palmer from Joseph City completed TD passes to Gardner from Hayden and Ralphie Valencia from San Manuel.
Haynie scored twice this quarter and Gooding connected with Kyden Richardson on a 45-yard TD pass as the White Lightning led 57-12 going into the fourth quarter.
Haynie’s 15-yard TD run in the fourth were the final points of the night.
The players who played in the Senior Bowl arrived at St. David High School Thursday evening. They slept in the gym with the other players Thursday and Friday. Their Friday night dinner was hosted by the Mescal Movie Set with a tour given by Dan Sprenkle and entertainment provided by Tucson comedian Josiah Osego.
Saturday featured a 5-on-5 passing competition that was won by Salome, which went 7-0.
The linemen’s challenge was won by San Manuel.
Braden Davis, head coach at St. David and the son of Tom Davis, who the Senior Bowl is named after, says organizing this event is a lot of work but he gets a lot of enjoyment out of watching the players soak up the All-Star experience.
“My dad really did a lot to promote the all-star games,” Braden said. “Not just here but also throughout the state. We were on the verge of losing the all-star game and I couldn’t let that happen. I worked hard to bring it back.”
Braden said this is the third year of actually playing the game but in reality, its the fourth, the first year being the COVID year.
“We canceled the game that year, but we printed out programs that year and gave the players uniforms that year,” he said.
He admitted seeing his players perform the way they did under a different coach tells you the type of athletes they really are.
Tom Davis began his coaching career at Duncan High School, which had three players play in this year’s Senior Bowl. He then coached in Colorado and at Pima and Valley Union high schools before retiring and being a volunteer coach for his sons at St. David.
“Coach Pops, (as Davis was called) touched the lives of countless individuals through his dedication to the game of football,” a page in the Senior Bowl football program reads. “The lessons he taught and the example he left will remain a part of our football culture forever.”
Sponsors for the Senior Bowl were Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Arizona G&T Cooperative, The Huachucans, Bell Beef, Victory Fundraising, DiPeso Realty, Bam Bam BBQ, Garrett Electrical, Safeway and the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.