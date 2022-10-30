ST. DAVID — Many thought the St. David versus Bagdad rematch in the 1A state quarterfinals Friday would be much closer that the 70-20 blowout the Tigers had when the teams met Sept. 1 in St. David.

Instead, it was a similar score in which the ground game was more effective this time and Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding had five touchdown passes in a 70-26 win, advancing the Tigers to the 1A state semifinals for the second straight year.

