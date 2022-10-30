ST. DAVID — Many thought the St. David versus Bagdad rematch in the 1A state quarterfinals Friday would be much closer that the 70-20 blowout the Tigers had when the teams met Sept. 1 in St. David.
Instead, it was a similar score in which the ground game was more effective this time and Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding had five touchdown passes in a 70-26 win, advancing the Tigers to the 1A state semifinals for the second straight year.
St. David’s state semifinal opponent, the defending 1A state champion Heber Mogollon Mustangs, is another rematch. St. David won that game 61-44 in St. David on Sept. 16.
The state semifinal game as well as the 1A state title game are being played at Scottsdale Coronado High School. St. David, the No. 2 seed in the 12-team field, will face No. 3 seed Mogollon Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. The other state semifinal game between top-seeded Hayden and fourth-seeded Williams will be on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
The state championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
“Mogollon will be another tough challenge next week,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We beat them at home earlier this year, but it was a close one and like I said last week, it’s never easy to beat a good team twice. Mogollon is also well-coached and they’re playing well right now. We’ll be ready.”
Bagdad stunned the Tigers Friday, scoring on a 10-yard run in the first drive of the game. The successful 2-point conversion gave the Sultans an 8-0 lead.
St. David came back on its first possession and scored when Marek Haynie plowed his way into the end zone from 11 yards out. Paul Parker’s extra point kick cut Bagdad’s lead to 8-7.
After forcing Bagdad to punt on its next possession the Tigers took over just shy of midfield. Three plays later Gooding connected with Matteo Carrafa for the first of three touchdown receptions, this from 11 yards out. Parker’s extra point gave the Tigers a 14-8 lead.
Another Bagdad punt later in the quarter set up a Gooding 18-yard TD strike to Koy Richardson as the Tigers led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Bagdad scored on the first play of the second quarter but was stopped on the conversion attempt making the score 28-14.
The Tigers then scored 28 unanswered points as Gooding completed a 31-yard TD pass to Richardson and had back-to-back TD passes of 21 and 63 yards to Carrafa. Gooding’s 5-yard TD run with 24 seconds left in the second quarter gave St. David a 49-14 lead at the half.
Connor Curtis began the second half with a 1-yard TD run. Bagdad ran the ensuing kickoff back 70 yards for a TD and St. David countered with Haynie’s 5-yard run as St. David led 63-20 heading into the fourth quarter, putting the game into a running clock due to the 42-point differential.
Curtis scored St. David’s final TD four minutes into the fourth. Parker’s extra point made the score 70-20.
Gooding completed 13 of 15 passes for 283 yards, 5 TDs and no interceptions. Gooding, the top QB in Cochise County, has thrown for 1,968 yards, 44 touchdowns and four interceptions. Last year he passed for 2,468 yards and had 34 TDs and four interceptions.
Haynie ran for 145 yards on 16 carries and scored twice. Curtis had 32 yards on seven carries with two scores. Carrafa had seven receptions for 159 yards and three scores. Richardson had five receptions for 100 yards and two scores.
Wyatt Judd had 18 tackles, Curtis 17, Richardson 16, Kyden Richdrson 13 and Grayson Merrill 10.
“I was very pleased with our aggressiveness and execution tonight,” Davis said. “I was so happy for our seniors to win their last home game, and very happy for our guys getting to the semis for the second year in a row. Like I told them though, the top of the mountain is still a couple more steps away. We’re close, but we’ve got some unfinished business in Scottsdale.
“We had a good week of practice and we felt confident coming into the game, but you still gotta bring it and Bagdad was a really tough opponent. We were able to run a little better against them tonight compared to when we played them earlier this year. Having our running game rolling better helped to open up more things for us in the air. Ryan made some nice audible calls and threw the ball exceptionally well.”
Davis said his team is a little thin on the line as another lineman, Regan Young, was injured in the game.
“Regan should be good by next week,” Davis said. “I felt Bagdad battled really well and they obviously jumped on us early and got that first score, but I thought our defense played significantly better against them this time around and we got the stops we needed.”
Carrafa played the the way he wanted in his last game at St. David.
“I felt my speed was a factor tonight,” he said. “I’m pretty quick and our quarterback and coaches made the calls that allowed me to make the plays and score. It feels great knowing we won our last game on home field.”
He the team is not done yet and wants to return to the state championship game for the second straight year, but to do that they must defeat the team that beat them last year for the state championship.
“I can’t wait to play Mogollon again,” he said. “I’m confident our coaches will have us ready when we do play them.”
