TUCSON — The defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers extended their winning streak to 15 straight games March 31, beating the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles 8-3.
Talon Haynie’s run in the top half of the first inning off a Jadon Gill single gave St. David a 1-0 lead.
Desert Christian took a 2-1 lead in the third after scoring a pair of runs. The Tigers tied the game in the top of the fourth when Owen Judd singled, scoring Joshua Garrett.
The Eagles reclaimed the lead at 3-2 after scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth.
St. David blew the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs for a 7-3 lead. The Tigers had four singles and took advantage of a walk and an error. The error, which came on a hit by Koy Richardson, scored Brayden and Copper Merrill, giving St. David a 4-3 lead.
Ryan Gooding pitched six innings for St. David and Owen Judd pitched one. The two Tigers hurlers allowed five hits while walking five and striking out eight.
St. David had 11 hits. Jacob Goodman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Wyatt Judd was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Brayden Merrill was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Owen Judd was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Gill was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
St. David 16-1 overall, 7-0 in conference, 3-0 in the 1A South Region, will be competing in the Morenci 42nd Lions Club Baseball Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
St. David softball falls
St. David’s softball team lost to Tucson Desert Christian 13-3 March 31, dropping its overall record to 5-8-1.
Anissa Jacquez’s two-run single that Desert Christian turned into an error scored Halee Deskins and allowed Jacquez to score, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Desert Christian took the lead in the second, scoring three runs before tacking on three more in the third, increasing its lead to 6-2.
Honey Merrill’s run in the top of the fifth made the score 6-3.
Desert Christian ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth, pushing across seven runs.
Taylee Jacquez was the losing pitcher, giving up 13 runs and eight hits while walking six and striking out four.
St. David had just one hit. Merrill was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Next up for St. David is a road game Thursday at Tombstone followed by a home game Friday versus Duncan.
