St. David baseball chalks up two more wins

The St. David Tigers’ baseball team kept its 1A South Region record intact with a 15-2 win over the Valley Union Blue Devils on Friday, March 31, and a 10-2 victory over the Desert Christian Eagles in Tucson on Wednesday, March 29.
In the win over Valley Union, Jadon Gill’s RBI double scored Ryan Gooding with the first run of the game. Gill later stole home, making the score 2-0.
Paul Parker’s RBI double in the second scored Cole Haymore and Gill and Roman Tilton both scored in the third extending the Tigers’ lead to 5-0.
Valley Union finally got on the board in the bottom half of the third when Steve De La Cruz singled, scoring Dylan Mitchell.
St. David led 7-1 going into the top of the fifth when the Tigers erupted for eight runs off six hits, three walks and three errors, taking a commanding 15-1 lead. Owen Judd had a two-run single.
Valley Union scored its final run of the game in the bottom half of the fifth when Yahir Luna scored on a De La Cruz single.
Judd and Josh Garrett pitched for St. David with Judd throwing four innings, Garrett one. The pitchers allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked three.
De La Cruz, Larius Two Moons and Landon Glenn each pitched for the Blue Devils, allowing 11 hits, striking out three and walking eight.
De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for VUHS, Mitchell was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Two Moons was 1-for-3.
Wyatt Judd was 2-for-5 for St. David. Owen Judd was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs, Garrett was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs, Gooding 1-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI and Gill 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Parker, Haymore and Cooper Merrill each were 1-for-2 with an RBI.In the top of the first inning, with sophomores Owen Judd and Jadon Gill on base, senior Ryan Gooding hit a home run to put the Tigers up 3-0 in the game with Desert Christian. The Eagles cut the Tigers’ lead with one run in the bottom of the inning.
Neither team scorde in the second. The Tigers returned to the plate in the third with an additional two runs – one by Gill off a ground ball by senior Koy Richardson and one by Gooding.
With the Eagles adding one to their score in the bottom of the inning, the score stood at 5-2 in favor of the Tigers.
The Tigers held the Eagles scoreless for the remainder of the game but continued to score. They added five more runs, one run in the fourth by junior Cole Haymore, one in the fifth by sophomore Luke Haymore, and three in the sixth by Judd, Gill, and Gooding.
Pitching for St. David was Richardson, who struck out seven and walked two.
Garrett was 1-for-4; Judd 1-for-3 with two runs; Gill 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs; Gooding 1-for-2 with three runs, a home run and three RBIs; Richardson 1-for-4 with two RBIs; senior Wyatt Judd 1-for-4 with two RBIs; and Haymore 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
