St. David baseball chalks up two more wins

Valley Union's Isaiah Valdez attempts to score before St. David catcher Wyatt Judd can apply the tag March 31 in Elfrida.

 Jewel Carrizoza special to the Herald/Review

The St. David Tigers’ baseball team kept its 1A South Region record intact with a 15-2 win over the Valley Union Blue Devils on Friday, March 31, and a 10-2 victory over the Desert Christian Eagles in Tucson on Wednesday, March 29.

In the win over Valley Union, Jadon Gill’s RBI double scored Ryan Gooding with the first run of the game. Gill later stole home, making the score 2-0.

