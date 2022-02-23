ST. DAVID − The Tigers ended their 2020-21 season with a 15-2 overall record, 5-0 in the 1A South Region and ranked first in Class 1A. They won the 1A state title with a 9-8 victory over the 1A East Kearney Ray Bearcats.
St. David coach Ron Goodman has been coaching baseball for 25 years, 15 of those at his alma mater, St. David High School. During his years as the Tigers’ coach, he has taken state championships in 2012 and 2021 and a runner-up title in 2011.
As a St. David student, Goodman competed in football, basketball, and baseball.
“I’m most excited about this group of guys that I have coming back,” Goodman said. “I tell them over and over that the two state championships I’ve won have all been quality kids. There were no egos, no jealousies, they all got it together; and I give credit to my bench players from both of those years for helping us win the state championships.”
Coach Goodman starts working on his goals early. He spends hours working on the school’s field, planning practice sessions and simply working daily for the program that he loves.
“As far as baseball goes, we always want to win a state championship,” Goodman said. “It’s easy to say but it’s not as easy to do. Sometimes it takes a little bit of luck and the right kind of players to get there again.
“It’s always my goal to get back to that state championship game. But last years’ state championship doesn’t mean anything for this season because we have to start over again and work for this years’ goals and this years’ state championship.”
Goodman is assisted by Troy Bradford, Braden Davis, Bowdie Gill and Beck Mayberry.
“Baseball is always fun,” said Davis, who is the Tigers’ varsity football coach. “I’m looking forward to another successful season watching the kids improve and seeing what they can do. I just do what Coach Goodman needs me to do to help the program.”
“I’m excited about the athletes we have on the team,” said Bradford, a 1987 St. David graduate who has been assisting with the baseball program since 2010. “I think that we can do something special this year.”
The players are enthusiastic.
“This year I’m looking forward to playing with my good friends, having fun, and winning some baseball games,” said senior Devin Deskins, in his third year of baseball.
“I’m excited to be coming back and trying to win another state championship with our team— which has a really good chance,” said senior infielder Jeremiah Gill, another three-year player. “I’m going to try to put in as much work as I can and more and get others to put in more too.”
The Tigers are members of the 1A South Region that includes the Baboquivari Warriors, the Desert Christian Eagles, the Duncan Wildkats, the Fort Thomas Apaches, the Patagonia Lobos and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
St. David opens the season on Wednesday, Feb. 23, hostding the San Miguel Vipers of the 2A South Region. The Tigers will be at Tombstone on Thursday, Feb. 24, to meet the Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Region.
Last year the Tigers’ baseball team had a saying that Goodman emphasized to them daily: Outwork your talent. This year they will have even more reason to do that as they go for back-to-back 1A state titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.