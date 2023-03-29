ST. DAVID − For the second time in just over a week, the St. David Tigers’ varsity baseball team defeated the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in a 1A South Region game.
Playing at Baboquivari on Thursday, March 16, the Tigers defeated the Warriors 15-1; on their home field Friday, March 24, the Tigers won 10-0.
The Tigers went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning after a line drive single by sophomore Owen Judd scored senior Joshua Garrett. Sophomore Jadon Gill scored on a passed ball late in the inning to give St. David a 2-0 lead.
In the second inning sophomore Luke Haymore scored on a sacrifice hit by senior Paul Parker; the Tigers led 3-0 going into the top of the third.
St. David freshman Jayden Johnson scored in the bottom of the fourth and the Tigers led 4-0.
The Tigers increased their lead to 7-0 in the fifth on runs by senior Ryan Gooding, sophomore Roman Tilton, and Haymore.
The Tigers’ closed out the 10-run rule victory 10-0 with runs by Gooding, sophomore Cooper Merrill and Tilton.
“This was a completely different game for us than when we played them the first time; we were the first game they played (at Baboquivari on March 16) this season,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “They gave us a good game. They have a pretty good pitcher that we needed to see; it took us a while to get our bats going but we did get them rolling when we needed to.
“This was a good win for us. I’m proud of these guys; they’re working hard. We still have that goal to get back to the state championship game and be a state championship team again. We just take it one game at a time.”
Garrett was on the mound for the Tigers, recording 12 strikeouts and walking four of the 23 batters he faced.
Garrett was 2-for-3 with a triple and one run scored, Judd was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Gill scored a run, Gooding was 3-for-3 with two runs, Merrill was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI, senior Wyatt Judd was 1-for-3 with one RBI, Haymore was 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Parker was 1-for-2 with one RBI.
The Tigers will be in Tucson on Wednesday, March 29, to take on the Desert Christian Eagles in a 1A South Region game; they will travel to Valley Union on Friday, March 31, for a region game against the Blue Devils.
