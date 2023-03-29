ST. DAVID − For the second time in just over a week, the St. David Tigers’ varsity baseball team defeated the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in a 1A South Region game.

Playing at Baboquivari on Thursday, March 16, the Tigers defeated the Warriors 15-1; on their home field Friday, March 24, the Tigers won 10-0.

