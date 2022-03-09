ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ baseball team finished its second week of the season with a 3-1 record, 1-0 in the 1A South Region.
The Tigers traveled to Willcox on Thursday, March 3, defeating the Cowboys of the 2A East Region 5-2.
Willcox led 1-0 after the first inning but the Tigers scored three in the second. Another Willcox run in the third made the score 3-2. Neither team scored until the fifth when the Tigers added two runs and held on for the victory.
“It was a good game for us,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “Things are starting to fall into place. This was our best game up to this point. We have had our struggles trying to find out where everyone is going to play; we’re finally figuring it out.
“Our bats aren’t where we want them to be, and we still aren’t hitting well but everyone is starting to pick it up. We also had some good pitching from our freshman, Owen Judd.”
For the Tigers, junior Paul Parker had one run; senior Jacob Goodman had one run, one double and two RBIs; senior Brayden Merrill had one run; senior Talon Haynie had one run, one hit and one RBI; junior Koy Richardson had one run, two hits (including a double) and one RBI; and Judd had one hit and one RBI.
Judd pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking two of the 25 batters he faced. Goodman pitched one inning. He struck out one and walked two of the five batters he faced.
Leading the Cowboys were junior Ayden Fuentes with two hits, sophomore Kash Macumber with one RBI, senior Marcus Olivares with one run and Seth Verdugo with one run and one hit.
Cristian Pando pitched seven innings, striking out nine and walking four.
“Pando pitched a heck of a game, but we just didn’t have the defensive support behind him,“ Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “St. David played well; we just didn’t play well defensively.”
On Tuesday, March 1, the Tigers hosted the Hayden Lobos of the 1A East Region.
The Lobos led 1-0 after an inning but the Tigers gained momentum in the bottom of the second with three runs to lead 3-1.
The Lobos scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take back the lead 5-3. In the bottom of the seventh the Tigers had runners on first and second when the umpire called the game due to darkness. The score reverted back to the previous inning when the game was called due to darkness, giving the Tigers a 3-1 victory.
Leading the Tigers were Haynie with two hits and two RBIs and Richardson and Merrill with one run each.
Gooding pitched six innings for the Tigers, striking out six and walking two.
“Ryan Gooding was throwing a really good game but then we changed pitchers due to the pitch count in the sixth inning,” Goodman said. “It just didn’t work out for us in that inning because they scored four runs in the top of the seventh.”
The Tigers hosted the San Manuel Miners of the 1A East on Tuesday, March 8. They will be competing in the Bisbee Baseball Spring Tournament March 10-12.
Willcox was at home against the Miami Vandals of the 2A South Region on Tuesday, March 8. The Cowboys also will be competing in the Bisbee Baseball Spring Tournament.
