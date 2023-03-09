ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers baseball team, 19 members strong, is again working toward individual and team goals. As in past years, the goals include winning the 1A South Region and vying for the state title.

The Tigers are coached by Ron Goodman, a 1970 St. David alumni who competed in baseball as a catcher. This is his 16th year leading the Tigers’ baseball team; his teams have taken two state titles, one state runner-up title, and several regional titles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments