ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers baseball team, 19 members strong, is again working toward individual and team goals. As in past years, the goals include winning the 1A South Region and vying for the state title.
The Tigers are coached by Ron Goodman, a 1970 St. David alumni who competed in baseball as a catcher. This is his 16th year leading the Tigers’ baseball team; his teams have taken two state titles, one state runner-up title, and several regional titles.
“I think that this year we have another great opportunity to get another state title with the personnel we have; I think we have a good shot at winning state again,” Goodman said. “If we’re not there for that goal then we aren’t there for the right reasons.
“This is definitely a group that can get it done, we just need to keep working harder. We need to make our practices harder and put the pressure on so that when we get into those tough situations, we will be ready for them. Everything we want to accomplish in baseball this year is on the other side of hard; we can get the hard, but we need to push beyond hard to get to where we want to go.
“Our pitching should be strong with seniors Ryan Gooding, Koy Richardson and Josh Garrett and sophomore Owen Judd. Offensively, we will also be a good hitting team; defensively we should be solid.”
Assisting Goodman are Bowdie Gill, Troy Bradford, Braden Davis, Ryan Judd and Beck Mayberry.
Of the 19 players, four are seniors. One of those, Ryan Gooding, has been on the varsity team since his freshman year.
“I’ll play any position that coach needs me to play but I mostly play pitcher and first base,” Gooding said. “I like learning from Coach Goodman and Coach Bradford and sharing opinions with them. Of course, we all want to make it to the championship game, but I think most importantly is to represent our city and school well, to have fun, and make it a good experience for everyone.”
Other 1A South members are the Sells Baboquivari Warriors, the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles, the Duncan Wildcats, the Patagonia Lobos, the Kearny Ray Bearcats, the San Manuel Miners, and the Elfrida Valley Union Blue Devils.
The Tigers posted a 16-2 record overall and were 6-0 in the 1A South.
“I’d also like to thank our new AD, Kyle Merrill, who has helped us a lot by getting crews together to work on the field,” Goodman said. “It’s been a community effort.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.