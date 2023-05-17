The St. David Tigers baseball team had its season come to an end on Friday, April 12, in a 5-2 loss to the Hayden Lobos in the 1A state semifinals at Tempe’s Diablo Stadium.
Hayden won the state championship on Saturday, April 13, topping the Bagdad Sultans 13-3.
Hayden led St. David 5-0, scoring once in the second inning and four times in the fifth.
Both of St. David’s runs came in the top of the sixth when Owen Judd scored on Ryan Gooding’s single and Jadon Gill scored on Koy Richardson’s single.
Gooding went the distance on the pitchers mound against Hayden. He allowed five runs, 12 hits, struck out four and walked one.
The Tigers had six hits. Gooding and Corran Christiansen each were 1-for-2 with Gooding having an RBI. Richardson, Judd, Josh Garrett and Copper Merrill all were 1-for-3 with Judd scoring a scoring a run and Richardson having an RBI.
St. David coach Ron Goodman said his team hit the ball harder than it had all season.
“They played us perfectly,” he said. “We were able to get a couple of runs, making it a 5-2 game. We just ran out of innings.”
Looking back on the season Goodman said he is proud of all his players, from the starters to bench guys.
“They worked hard every day and a 19-6 season is pretty good; region winners three years in a row” he said. “Hats off to Hayden for winning it all.”
Goodman said coming into the season he knew there were some big holes to fill.
“We lost some positions from graduation,” he said. “We lost a third baseman, a catcher, a center fielder and a right fielder. It took us a few games to figure all of that out. We had to move our center fielder, Jadon Gill, to third base, which created more holes, but after the Bisbee Tournament we figured it out.
“Pitching, we started out the year with Ryan Gooding on the shelf with lingering shoulder impingement. After just having him play first (base) and some physical therapy he threw about 30 pitches against San Manuel and then we kept his pitch count to no more than 45 pitches until we got to the playoffs, then we started to stretch him out.
“But before that we had some guys really step it up pitching-wise. Owen Judd continued to pitch well along with Koy Richardson, Josh Garrett and Cole Haymore. We had two combined no-hitters this year, one against San Manuel and another against Patagonia. We also had a bright spot in Corran Christiansen. He came from Idaho but had to sit out 50% of our games because of the transfer rule. When we finally got him with eligibility, we tried to find a fit for him. Long story short he finally started at third base for us, where he did an amazing job. That freed up Jadon to go to centerfield, which really helped us.”
St. David ends its season 19-6 overall, 14-0 in region.
