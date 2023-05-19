St. David baseball, softball awarded All-State honors By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com May 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several players from St. David’s baseball and softball teams were informed earlier this week they had received 1A All-State honors, encompassing all four 1A Regions in the state.In baseball, Koy Richardson was awarded first-team honors as a pitcher. Wyatt Judd, Josh Garrett and Jaydon Gill were first-team as position players.Ryan Gooding was awarded second-team honors as a position player.Owen Judd and Valley Union’s Dylan Mitchell each received honorable mention honors.In softball, St. David freshman pitcher Paisley Gooding won first-team honors along with Anissa Jacquez as a position player.Second-team honors went to Taylee Jacquez and Jazzi Pacheco, both as position players.The St. David baseball and softball teams were eliminated from the state tournament in the state semifinals, each losing to the new state champion. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Baseball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 'Forever chemicals' found in East Slope customers’ water Hereford man arrested after shooting gun from inside RV More than 1,000 migrants cross into Cochise County as Title 42 expires Allen family has a dream: The resurrection of historic Miracle Valley site Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident Sales tax for new jail passes Bond reduced for man who police say impregnated 12-year-old girl three decades ago SVPD’s Antonio Chavez honored as county's Top Cop Appeal for lodging permit denied by Supervisors Court allows jail district tax election to move forward Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 'Forever chemicals' found in East Slope customers’ water Hereford man arrested after shooting gun from inside RV More than 1,000 migrants cross into Cochise County as Title 42 expires Allen family has a dream: The resurrection of historic Miracle Valley site Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident Sales tax for new jail passes Bond reduced for man who police say impregnated 12-year-old girl three decades ago SVPD’s Antonio Chavez honored as county's Top Cop Appeal for lodging permit denied by Supervisors Court allows jail district tax election to move forward COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.