ELFRIDA — It was a sweep Friday, March 25, for the St. David baseball and softball teams, which were taking on the Valley Union Blue Devils.
The Tigers baseball team took advantage of six Valley Union errors and chalked up its 13th straight win, beating the Blue Devils 10-1 while the softball team won its fourth straight with a 9-6 win.
Talon Haynie’s run in the top of the first inning gave the Tiger baseball team a 1-0 lead. Jadon Gill’s run in the second made it 2-0 St. David.
The Tigers added three more runs to their score in the fifth, taking a 5-0 lead. Josh Garrett had a two run double this inning and Haynie scored on a VU error.
Valley Union scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth when a hit by pitch followed by three straight walks allowed Larius Two Moons to score.
St. David countered with a four-run sixth and a run in the top of the seventh.
Dylan Mitchell, Steven De La Cruz and JJ Valenzuela all pitched for the Blue Devils, allowing the Tigers 12 hits while walking three and striking out two.
Ryan Gooding was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He went all seven innings, allowed three hits, struck out 10 and walked four.
Dylan Mitchell, Elijah Riesgo and Tanner Mahaney each had one hit for VU.
Wyatt Judd hit 2-for-3 for St. David. Haynie, Jordan Gill and Garrett each were 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Haynie and Gill. Owen Judd was 2-for-5.
Earlier in the week, St. David beat Patagonia 21-0 and Fort Thomas 22-1, improving its record to 14-1 overall, 6-0 in conference, 1-0 in region.
Valley Union, 3-3 overall, 2-1 in conference, knocked off Duncan 4-0 on March 22 as Jace Mitchell and Valenzuela combined for a no-hitter.
In the softball game, the Tigers and Blue Devils were tied at 1-1 going into the second inning when St. David added a run which was followed by another run in the third and one in the fourth taking a 4-1 lead. A four-run fifth made the score 8-1. VU scored twice in the bottom of the sixth making the score 8-3.
Jazmine Garcia and Valerie De La Cruz pitched for the Blue Devils, allowing St. David five hits, walking five and striking out seven.
Taylee Jacquez pitched the entire game for the Tigers allowing nine hits, walking four and striking out five.
Mia Durazo hit 2-for-4 for Valley Union, Garcia and De La Cruz each were 1-for-2. Lexi Boss, Brook White and Brianna Enriquez all were 1-for-3.
Gracey Crockett hit 2-for-5 for St. David while Honey Merrill was 2-for-4. Anissa Jacquez was 1-for-4.
The Tigers baseball and softball teams have just one game this week, taking on Desert Christian Thursday in Tucson.
Valley Union was at Baboquivari on Tuesday; at Hayden on Thursday and will host Tombstone on Friday.
