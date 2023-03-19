St. David’s baseball and softball teams were in action Thursday, March 16, knocking off the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in their respective games.
The baseball Tigers won 15-1 while the softball team scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 23-1 romp. Both games were played in Sells.
Up next for both teams is a 1A vs. 2A showdown with their Highway 80 rivals, the Benson Bobcats. Those games will be played on Monday, March 20, in St. David beginning at 3:30 p.m. Benson won last year’s baseball game in Benson 13-0 while the Bobcats softball team cruised to a 17-1 win.
In the Tigers softball game with Baboquivari, St. David freshman Austyn Hatch had a breakout day, belting four hits beginning with an RBI triple and single in the first inning, a RBI double in the second and another RBI triple in the third.
In the top half of the first inning, the Tigers sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs on eight hits, three walks and an error. Several St. David batters, one of those being Hatch, batted twice this inning. Freshman Jasmine Wise also had a two-run triple as well as a two-run single this inning.
St. David added five runs in the second inning, increasing its lead to 17-0. Senior Jazzi Pacheco had an RBI double in the rally, junior Anissa Jacquez a RBI triple, Hatch an RBI double and Wise an RBI single.
Baboquivari scored its lone run in the bottom of the second, making the score 17-1.
St. David added four more runs in the third and two in the fourth before the game was stopped after the Warriors batted in the bottom of the fourth by the 10-run rule.
Senior Taylee Jacquez was the winning pitcher. She went all four innings, allowed one run, one hit, struck out 10 and walked four.
St. David had 19 hits and 19 RBIs.
Hatch was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Wise was 3-for-3 with a run scored and five RBIs, Anissa Jacquez was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RB, Pacheco was 2-for-4 with five runs scored and three RBIs, Emelyn Jacquez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Taylee Jacquez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, sophomore Kerstin Haymore was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI and freshman Keria Dominguez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
The Tigers baseball team used a two-run first and a three-run second to take a 5-0 lead over the Warriors. Koy Richardson’s two out two-run double scored Owen Judd and Jadon Gill to give St. David an early lead. Joshua Garrett had an RBI single in the second that scored Cole Haymore. Judd hit a grounder that led to an error allowing Garrett to score and Gill’s RBI triple drove in Judd.
Luke Haymore reached on an error in the third and later scored on a wild pitch as the Tigers tacked on a run before erupting for nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Garrett had a solo home run in the fourth and Cooper Merrill followed with a two-run double while in the top half of the fifth Vincent Cabot singled in Chase Pacheco, Merrill singled in Jaxson Brogan, Paul Parker singled in Cabot and Merrill scored when Garrett reached base on an error.
Garrett pitched two innings for St. David. Richardson, who was credited with the win, pitched three. The pitchers allowed one run, three hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
St. David had 13 hits. Garrett was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Judd was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, Gill was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Richardson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Ryan Gooding was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Cabot was 1-for-1 with a run scored, Merrill was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs, Haymore was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Parker was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
