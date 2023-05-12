The St. David baseball and softball teams landed player of the year and coach of the year honors in the 1A South Region.
Tigers baseball coach Ron Goodman and softball coach Yogi Wilson were named region coaches of the year.
“It’s an honor,” Goodman said. “The way I look at it is it’s coaches of the year because I wouldn’t be where I am without four great assistants. These guys help me year-round. It’s not just me, it’s all of us out there working together.”
Senior Joshua Garrett was named the 1A South Region baseball player of the year; senior Wyatt Judd was the defensive player of the year.
First team all-region honors were awarded to Koy Richardson, Owen Judd, Jadon Gill and Ryan Gooding and Valley Union’s Dylan Mitchell.
Jason Noble and Steven DelaCruz of Valley Union were awarded second team honors.
St. David’s Corran Christiansen, Luke Haymore, Cooper Merrill and Paul Parker received honorable mention honors.
In softball, freshman Paisley Gooding was named the 1A South defensive player of the year. Junior Annisa Jacquez was the region offensive player of the year.
Gooding, Taylee Jacquez and Jazzi Pacheco received first team honors.
Second team honors went to Emelynn Jacquez, Austyn Hatch of St. David and Jazmyn Garcia, Miya Durazo and Violet Morin of Valley Union.
Anna Daley, Kerstin Haymore and Regan Haynie of St. David received honorable mention honors.
St. David’s softball team faced top-seeded Williams Thursday in the 1A state semifinals while the Tigers baseball team squares off against top-seeded Hayden Friday afternoon in the 1A state semifinals.
Recaps of those games will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
