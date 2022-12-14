ST. DAVID— The St. David Tigers’ girls and boys basketball teams continued their winning ways with each adding four more victories to their early season records.
The Tigers boys are 6-0 overall, 4-0 in 1A conference play. Their most recent victories were over the Ray Bearcats of the 1A Tucson Northwest Rregion 76-30, the Salome Frogs of the 1A West Region 74-50, the San Manuel Miners of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region 72-42, and the Tucson Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region 66-43. The Tigers traveled to Fort Thomas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to take on the Apaches of the 1A Copper Region. Results were not available at press time.
The St. David girls are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in 1A conference play along with a 5-0 record and tournament championship victory in the Williams Route 66 Basketball Classic.
In recent competition, the Tigers defeated the Ray Bearcats 78-3, the Salome Frogs 45-30, the Gregory School Hawks 69-13 and the San Manuel Miners 58-11. They traveled to Fort Thomas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, but results were not available at press time.
The Tigers boys will be competing in the Benson Holiday Tournament Dec. 15-17.
Their first game will be on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. against the San Miguel Vipers of the 3A South Region.
The girls will compete in the 46th Girls’ Eastern Arizona Holiday Tournament, hosted by Safford High School, at Eastern Arizona College starting on Monday, Dec. 19.
