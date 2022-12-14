ST. DAVID— The St. David Tigers’ girls and boys basketball teams continued their winning ways with each adding four more victories to their early season records.

The Tigers boys are 6-0 overall, 4-0 in 1A conference play. Their most recent victories were over the Ray Bearcats of the 1A Tucson Northwest Rregion 76-30, the Salome Frogs of the 1A West Region 74-50, the San Manuel Miners of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region 72-42, and the Tucson Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region 66-43. The Tigers traveled to Fort Thomas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to take on the Apaches of the 1A Copper Region. Results were not available at press time.

